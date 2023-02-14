Coke: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.03 billion. The Atlanta-based company…

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $10.13 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.01 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO

