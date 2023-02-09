Cloudflare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.9 million in…

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The web security and content delivery company posted revenue of $274.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $274.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $193.4 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $975.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cloudflare expects its per-share earnings to range from 3 cents to 4 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $291 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Cloudflare expects full-year earnings in the range of 15 cents to 16 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

