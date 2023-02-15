Choice Hotels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $55.5…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $55.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $362 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $351.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $332.2 million, or $5.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.