Chesapeake Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.58 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $24. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $4.13 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $4.94 billion, or $33.36 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $11.74 billion.

