CAE: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $57.5…

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $57.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the St-Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The civil and military flight simulator company posted revenue of $751.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $783.1 million.

CAE shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.