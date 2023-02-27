Axsome: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $61.2 million…

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $61.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.41. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.28 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.18 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $24.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $187.1 million, or $4.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $50 million.

Axsome shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

