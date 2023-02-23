AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 5 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $57.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $53.1 million, or $3.12 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $61.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MITT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MITT

