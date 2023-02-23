Acco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Zurich, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The maker of office supplies posted revenue of $499.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $505.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $13.2 million, or 14 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.95 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Acco expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 7 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.08 to $1.12 per share.

Acco shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.67, a decrease of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACCO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.