What International Students Should Know About Online U.S. Universities

While an online university may not be for everyone, there are benefits to choosing this path, such as flexibility and…

While an online university may not be for everyone, there are benefits to choosing this path, such as flexibility and convenience.

For many prospective international students, deciding to attend a U.S.-based online university is the first step in the path toward completing an undergraduate or graduate degree. But finding the right fit is important.

“There are so many options, sometimes it can feel overwhelming. But the good news is that many large, established universities now have online programs,” says Evangeline Cummings, senior assistant provost at the University of Florida Online. “These universities have track records, reputations and programs that you can research, learn more about and engage with your questions.”

International students considering an online university should do their research and make sure to consider the following:

— Reputation.

— Accreditation.

— Cost.

— Acceptance of an online degree at home.

— Job placement.

— Student services and support.

Reputation

An online institution’s reputation is an important factor to consider, experts say.

Often, top schools that already have a solid reputation and legacy have also developed thoughtful and deliberate online extensions and pathways, ensuring a great online program, Cummings says.

Students can start by familiarizing themselves with the top universities, she says, and exploring their programs and whether online pathways are available for international applicants, such as through the Association of American Universities or the U.S. News annual top colleges rankings.

[READ: Considering the U.S. for College or Graduate School.]

Stephanie LeVan, director of the Center for Global Education at Charleston Southern University in South Carolina, notes that while looking at rankings is important, students should also look holistically at other factors, including student feedback.

“Ask students about their experience,” LeVan says. “Do the faculty members respond to questions in a timely manner, are the lessons engaging, do online students receive other support through the library, student success center, etc. as on-ground students?”

Pamela Toney, president of Colorado State University–Global, says along with an online school’s reputation, she advises students to “consider the success of the institution’s alumni, the experience and training of its faculty members to teach online courses, and the university’s experience and history in delivering online programs.”

Accreditation

Prospective international students should check school websites to ensure an online college is accredited, which means that a school and degree program have been examined by a recognized authority and meet rigorous U.S. educational standards.

Accreditation information can also be found on the U.S. Department of Education’s Database of Accredited Postsecondary Institutions and Programs.

“We want our online students to have the same world-class education they would get had they completed a program on our main campus in the U.S.,” says Gerry McCartney, retired executive vice president for Purdue Online, the online education initiative of Purdue University in Indiana.

Accreditation is important for other reasons. For example, LeVan says it may affect the ability to transfer credits to other colleges.

Additionally, McCartney says, employers may require applicants to have received a degree from an accredited school or program, and accreditation can be a factor in corporate tuition reimbursement.

Cost

The price tag of an online university program should be considered, including how the cost compares to attending a brick-and-mortar school.

Most schools provide their tuition costs, including online tuition, on the financial aid or admissions page of their websites. Tuition and fees vary from program to program, sometimes even within the same institution, so review the information for the specific program you’re interested in, experts say.

While international students are not eligible for most state or federal financial aid, some online schools may provide tuition discounts. For example, Purdue Global offers a 25% tuition reduction for eligible international students, according to the school’s website. Books and course materials are included in the price of tuition for all of the school’s undergraduate degree programs.

International students may also eligible for some scholarships. Experts advise international students to contact a school’s financial aid office and use scholarship search tools like InternationalStudent.com to find opportunities.

Applicants should also seek out help if needed. Marc Embler, associate vice president of academic affairs and dean of the College of Adult and Professional Studies at Charleston Southern, says applicants have access to enrollment and financial aid counselors via email, phone or text to help navigate the costs.

Acceptance of an Online Degree at Home

International students should also research whether their home-country government accepts online degrees and considers a specific program valid, experts say.

“Although online education is increasing in both acceptance and popularity globally, not all countries accept online degrees,” LeVan notes. “Additionally, because countries are now competing for students globally, some countries have more protective policies to prioritize their own national online programs in higher education.”

International students who have received home-country government funding or scholarships should check to make sure that online coursework is allowed, Cummings says. International students receiving grants or scholarships from the U.S. would likely not have such restrictions, she adds.

In addition, many countries have their own criteria for degree recognition, LeVan says, so students should ensure their country of residence will recognize their online degree.

“International students should understand that programs built for U.S. universities are based on U.S. standards, and those standards may not apply in other countries,” Berry says.

[READ: 6 Challenges for International Students in College.]

For example, health information management programs in the U.S. are based on U.S. standards for the management of medical records, medical billing and medical coding, she says. “Other countries may use very different systems and processes, so the information in that type of degree program might not apply in another country.”

Job Placement

Employment is another important factor when considering attending a degree program at an online university.

“One of the ways to look at the likelihood of job success after graduation is to look at the programs that a school implements while you are still a student,” LeVan says. “Does the institution prioritize internships? Are internships eligible for credit? Is the career center available for online students as well as on-ground students?”

Cummings advises directly asking job-placement questions, including data on student employment rates after graduation, to schools of interest before deciding whether to apply.

“The success of the graduates of a program should be evident and shared widely by the program, and you can find alumni stories and student stories featured on a top program’s website and social presence,” Cummings says.

She also recommends researching the reach of a university’s alumni and using tools like LinkedIn to see how a program’s graduates in your field of interest have fared jobwise.

Student Services and Support

It’s also important to research an online school’s level of support for online students, such as counseling, tutoring, career resources and tech support.

Many online schools, like Arizona State University and Pennsylvania State University–World Campus, have webpages devoted to international students with links to their support services.

“I always let online students know they have access to all the (same) support services as a traditional on-campus student,” says Embler. “That includes the writing center, tutoring center, career center, library, etc.”

Student support can be a make-or-break factor in success, McCartney says. “If you’re shopping for an online program, this is an area you should explore and consider closely.”

He says Purdue tries to make technical and academic support easy for online students to access through the school’s web portal, email, call center and chat feature with expert enrollment advisers.

Support can also come from connecting with other international and online students. Cummings says UF Online offers a virtual student meeting place where students can receive the latest university news and join groups of students based on location, major or specific classes and interest area. She says students can also start a new group.

“Students in 2023 and beyond can now get the best of both worlds,” says Cummings. “With the right online program, you can plug in as not just a student but as a member of that university community and all the benefits that come with that.”

Trying to fund your online education? Get tips and more in the U.S. News Paying for Online Education center.

More from U.S. News

See the 2023 U.S. News Ranking for Best Online Programs

How Do Online Classes Work: 10 Frequently Asked Questions

10 Things to Consider Before Paying for an Online Degree

What International Students Should Know About Online U.S. Universities originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/25/22: This article has been updated with new information based on the 2022 Best Online Programs rankings.