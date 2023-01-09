U.S. News Ranks the Best Jobs

The U.S. News & World Report rankings of the Best Jobs of 2023 provide a comprehensive list to aid you…

The U.S. News & World Report rankings of the Best Jobs of 2023 provide a comprehensive list to aid you in making the best decision for your next career move. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and our own in-house reporting, these top jobs, which require different levels of education and training, have a combination of factors that job seekers want.

U.S. News determined the 100 Best Jobs ranking by first looking at the roles with the largest projected number and percentage of openings through 2031, according to the BLS. The top jobs were then scored with other components including median salary, unemployment rate, future job prospects, stress levels and work-life balance. Read more about our methodology.

[SEE: The 100 Best Jobs of 2023]

Due to its projected 10-year growth, future job prospect rating, low unemployment and high median salary, the role of software developer climbed four spots from last year’s rankings to the top of this year’s list. Read more about why software developer is the best job of 2023.

The rankings also reflect the persistent need for health care workers as the pandemic continues. About 40% of jobs in the overall ranking are in the health care or health care support industries. The increasing demand for the services these jobs provide to a growing population of aging baby boomers, as well as high median pay, bring many health care occupations to the top of the list.

The tech sector, which holds four of the top 10 best jobs, is projected to see the third-largest increase in employment from 2021-2031, behind the leisure and hospitality sector and the health care and social assistance sector. Job prospects in the technology sector should remain strong, thanks to an increase in demand for services related to telework, such as IT security and computer infrastructure for businesses.

The 10 Best Jobs in America in 2023:

1. Software developer.

2. Nurse practitioner.

3. Medical and health services manager.

4. Physician assistant.

5. Information security analyst.

6. Physical therapist.

7. Financial manager.

8. IT manager.

9. Web developer.

10. Dentist.

[See: The 25 Best Jobs of 2023.]

Amid concerns of a recession, U.S. News also ranked the top careers with the most job security this year. This ranking factors in satisfaction level, stress level and potential for job growth. Nurse practitioner, in the health care industry, is the No. 1 most secure job.

The 10 Best Careers With the Most Job Security:

1. Nurse practitioner.

2. Software developer.

3. Dentist.

4. Physician assistant.

5. Orthodontist.

6. Information security analyst.

7. Physical therapist.

8. Medical records technician.

9. Veterinarian.

10. Landscaper and groundskeeper.

More from U.S. News

Best Jobs for Work-Life Balance

20 Best Jobs You’ve Never Heard Of

Best Remote Working Jobs

U.S. News Ranks the Best Jobs originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/10/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.