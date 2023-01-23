The Best Beach Towns to Retire in the U.S.

Beach retirement Many people dream about retirement in a beach town. But a remote beach area isn’t always the right…

Many people dream about retirement in a beach town. But a remote beach area isn’t always the right fit for retirees, who also need access to amenities and services, such as quality health care and transportation options. A recent U.S. News analysis compared the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the United States as potential retirement spots, including data on housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, the job market and access to quality health care. Here’s a look at the highest-rated coastal towns to retire.

10. Portland, Maine

If you’re interested in retiring near the ocean without the humidity of a tropical destination, consider Portland. Maine’s most populous city has four distinct seasons with warm summers and cold, snowy winters. The Atlantic Ocean coastline is rocky, and waves crash into the rocks sometimes dramatically. Portland has a wide variety of restaurants, and foodies will enjoy sampling diverse and innovative cuisines, local produce and fresh seafood. It costs a median of $1,694 per month to own a home with a mortgage in Portland, and renters pay a median of $1,115 monthly. This college town is also home of the University of Southern Maine.

9. Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville boasts 22 miles of white-sand beaches along the Atlantic coast. Movie nights and musical events are frequently hosted at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach during the spring and summer months. The Jacksonville Beach Pier provides opportunities for deep-water fishing and strolling nearly a quarter mile past the shore. Less-crowded Neptune Beach often attracts surfers. This northern Florida city near the Georgia state line is bisected by the St. Johns River, which provides additional opportunities for boating and fishing. The median housing expense is $1,488 per month among homeowners with a mortgage, and it costs a median of $1,113 per month to rent an apartment near the beach in Jax, as the locals call it.

8. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach attracts plenty of tourists with its SkyWheel, boardwalk and Atlantic Ocean beaches. The low cost of living makes it affordable for retirees to live near the beach permanently. It costs a median of $1,296 per month to own a home with a mortgage in Myrtle Beach, and just $976 monthly to rent. You’re likely to find plenty of other retirees for company, since over a third of the population is 60 or older. Myrtle Beach scores high marks for desirability, according to a U.S. News survey about where people age 45 and older most want to live in retirement. Myrtle Beach has a wide variety of golf courses, including designs by Robert Trent Jones and Jack Nicklaus.

7. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Located about halfway between Miami and Orlando, Port St. Lucie is more laid back and affordable than these larger cities. Port St. Lucie scored highly on the desirability metric, and many people age 45 and older are interested in retiring in the area, according to a U.S. News survey. Over a third of the population is age 60 or older. It costs a median of $1,521 per month to own a home with a mortgage in Port St. Lucie, and a median of $1,194 monthly to rent. Port St. Lucie is located on Florida’s Atlantic coast and has freshwater marshes in addition to ocean beaches.

6. Melbourne, Florida

Melbourne is an affordable beach town for retirement. The median home price is $1,426 per month with a mortgage or $1,111 to rent. The Indian River Lagoon separates the mainland from a barrier island, which is a popular spot to catch glimpses of passing dolphins and sea turtles. You can visit the beach where Juan Ponce de León first landed in North America in 1513 near Melbourne Beach or observe and help protect sea turtles at the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge, which stretches 20.5 miles between Melbourne Beach and Wabasso Beach. Residents of Melbourne enjoy a beach retirement along the Atlantic Ocean at reasonable prices.

5. Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota‘s picturesque beaches, including Lido Key and Siesta Key, draw many visitors and retirees to the area. The unusual quartz sand at Siesta Beach is soft, white and powdery and stays cool to the touch, even on sunny days. The reasonable housing costs make it easy to retire near the water. Retirees with a mortgage pay a median of $1,563 per month for housing. The median rent is $1,259 per month. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and Doctors Hospital of Sarasota are major health care providers for the community. Several barrier islands separate the Sarasota Bay from the Gulf of Mexico.

4. Daytona Beach, Florida

If you’re looking for a cheap place to retire near the beach, consider Daytona Beach. Homeowners age 60 and older pay a median of $1,324 per month with a mortgage, and the median rent is $1,127 per month. Daytona Beach is a popular retirement spot, and a third of the population is age 60 or older. But this is not a sleepy seaside community. The headquarters for NASCAR is home to several large motorsports events each year. Health care services are provided by Halifax Health Medical Center of Daytona Beach and AdventHealth Daytona Beach. Located on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, cars can be driven onto some of the hard-packed sandy beaches.

3. Naples, Florida

Naples is more expensive than many other parts of Florida. Retirees pay a median of $1,882 per month for a house with a mortgage or a median of $1,374 monthly to rent. But many people find the high quality of life in Naples to be worth the cost. Naples scores high marks for desirability, with many people age 45 and older expressing an interest in moving to the area, according to a U.S. News survey. Located along the Gulf of Mexico, the Naples and Marco Island area is an ideal spot to enjoy golf, sunshine and white-sand beaches.

2. Tampa, Florida

Located along the Gulf Coast and the Tampa Bay, Tampa has the powdery sand and swaying palm trees of a beach destination, as well as the skyscrapers and high rises of a major metro area. The combination can work well for retirees who are looking for a place to retire near the beach on a budget but don’t want to give up the amenities and services of living in a city. Tampa’s entertainment options include a port for cruise ships, theme parks and professional sports teams. Homeowners pay a median of $1,485 per month to live in Tampa, including mortgage payments, and the median rent is $1,160 monthly. Just over a quarter of the population is age 60 or older.

1. Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola scores high marks for desirability, with many people age 45 and older expressing an interest in moving to the area. Pensacola’s relatively affordable housing costs make it easier for retirees on a budget to relocate near the beach. It costs a median of $1,328 per month to own a home with a mortgage in Pensacola, and renters pay a median of $1,046 monthly. Located on the Pensacola Bay near the Gulf of Mexico, this popular beach retirement spot is an ideal place to enjoy Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach and the Gulf Islands National Seashore.

