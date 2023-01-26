PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

January 26, 2023, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 741 758 738 753¾ +12½
May 748¼ 765¾ 745½ 761½ +12½
Jul 750¼ 766½ 746¾ 763¼ +12¾
Sep 756¾ 773 753¼ 770 +13¼
Dec 769 785¾ 766½ 782½ +12¼
Mar 780½ 793¾ 780½ 790½ +11¾
May 784½ 792¾ 784½ 789½ +10¼
Jul 770 777¾ 770 773¾ +9
Est. sales 63,472. Wed.’s sales 76,107
Wed.’s open int 347,345
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 674 685½ 673 682¾ +8
May 672 682¾ 671½ 680½ +7¼
Jul 662½ 671½ 661¾ 668¼ +5
Sep 603¾ 609½ 603 606¾ +2¼
Dec 588 592½ 586½ 590 +2
Mar 595 599½ 594½ 596¾ +1¾
May 599 601½ 598½ 600 +1¾
Jul 596¾ 600½ 596 598¾ +1¾
Dec 545 549 545 547¾ +2½
Mar 552¾ 552¾ 552¾ 552¾ +1¼
Dec 503¼ 503¼ 503¼ 503¼ +2
Est. sales 229,717. Wed.’s sales 242,589
Wed.’s open int 1,275,105, up 695
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 377 386½ 367¾ 384¾ +6¾
May 369¾ 377 363½ 375½ +5¾
Jul 368¾ 376½ 368¾ 376½ +6¼
Sep 374 374 374 374 +5¾
Dec 374 374 374 374 ½
Est. sales 436. Wed.’s sales 583
Wed.’s open int 3,316, up 16
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1506½ 1524¾ 1500 1523¼ +20¾
May 1498¾ 1515¾ 1493¾ 1514¾ +18¼
Jul 1491¼ 1506¼ 1485¼ 1505 +16¾
Aug 1451 1464¾ 1445¾ 1463¼ +14
Sep 1380 1392 1375¾ 1390½ +11½
Nov 1345¼ 1357¾ 1340 1354¼ +9½
Jan 1348 1360¼ 1344½ 1357¾ +9½
Mar 1337 1348 1336¾ 1347¼ +8½
May 1338 1343¾ 1336 1343½ +9¾
Jul 1332 1342½ 1332 1342½ +9¼
Nov 1272¼ 1281 1271 1276 +3¾
Jan 1276¾ 1277½ 1273 1273
Nov 1230 1235 1230 1233 +9½
Est. sales 189,166. Wed.’s sales 208,661
Wed.’s open int 668,652, up 1,236

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up