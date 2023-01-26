CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|741
|758
|738
|753¾
|+12½
|May
|748¼
|765¾
|745½
|761½
|+12½
|Jul
|750¼
|766½
|746¾
|763¼
|+12¾
|Sep
|756¾
|773
|753¼
|770
|+13¼
|Dec
|769
|785¾
|766½
|782½
|+12¼
|Mar
|780½
|793¾
|780½
|790½
|+11¾
|May
|784½
|792¾
|784½
|789½
|+10¼
|Jul
|770
|777¾
|770
|773¾
|+9
|Est. sales 63,472.
|Wed.’s sales 76,107
|Wed.’s open int 347,345
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|674
|685½
|673
|682¾
|+8
|May
|672
|682¾
|671½
|680½
|+7¼
|Jul
|662½
|671½
|661¾
|668¼
|+5
|Sep
|603¾
|609½
|603
|606¾
|+2¼
|Dec
|588
|592½
|586½
|590
|+2
|Mar
|595
|599½
|594½
|596¾
|+1¾
|May
|599
|601½
|598½
|600
|+1¾
|Jul
|596¾
|600½
|596
|598¾
|+1¾
|Dec
|545
|549
|545
|547¾
|+2½
|Mar
|552¾
|552¾
|552¾
|552¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|503¼
|503¼
|503¼
|503¼
|+2
|Est. sales 229,717.
|Wed.’s sales 242,589
|Wed.’s open int 1,275,105,
|up 695
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|377
|386½
|367¾
|384¾
|+6¾
|May
|369¾
|377
|363½
|375½
|+5¾
|Jul
|368¾
|376½
|368¾
|376½
|+6¼
|Sep
|374
|374
|374
|374
|+5¾
|Dec
|374
|374
|374
|374
|—
|½
|Est. sales 436.
|Wed.’s sales 583
|Wed.’s open int 3,316,
|up 16
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1506½
|1524¾
|1500
|1523¼
|+20¾
|May
|1498¾
|1515¾
|1493¾
|1514¾
|+18¼
|Jul
|1491¼
|1506¼
|1485¼
|1505
|+16¾
|Aug
|1451
|1464¾
|1445¾
|1463¼
|+14
|Sep
|1380
|1392
|1375¾
|1390½
|+11½
|Nov
|1345¼
|1357¾
|1340
|1354¼
|+9½
|Jan
|1348
|1360¼
|1344½
|1357¾
|+9½
|Mar
|1337
|1348
|1336¾
|1347¼
|+8½
|May
|1338
|1343¾
|1336
|1343½
|+9¾
|Jul
|1332
|1342½
|1332
|1342½
|+9¼
|Nov
|1272¼
|1281
|1271
|1276
|+3¾
|Jan
|1276¾
|1277½
|1273
|1273
|+½
|Nov
|1230
|1235
|1230
|1233
|+9½
|Est. sales 189,166.
|Wed.’s sales 208,661
|Wed.’s open int 668,652,
|up 1,236
