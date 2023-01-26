CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 741 758 738 753¾ +12½ May 748¼ 765¾ 745½ 761½ +12½ Jul 750¼ 766½ 746¾ 763¼ +12¾ Sep 756¾ 773 753¼ 770 +13¼ Dec 769 785¾ 766½ 782½ +12¼ Mar 780½ 793¾ 780½ 790½ +11¾ May 784½ 792¾ 784½ 789½ +10¼ Jul 770 777¾ 770 773¾ +9 Est. sales 63,472. Wed.’s sales 76,107 Wed.’s open int 347,345 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 674 685½ 673 682¾ +8 May 672 682¾ 671½ 680½ +7¼ Jul 662½ 671½ 661¾ 668¼ +5 Sep 603¾ 609½ 603 606¾ +2¼ Dec 588 592½ 586½ 590 +2 Mar 595 599½ 594½ 596¾ +1¾ May 599 601½ 598½ 600 +1¾ Jul 596¾ 600½ 596 598¾ +1¾ Dec 545 549 545 547¾ +2½ Mar 552¾ 552¾ 552¾ 552¾ +1¼ Dec 503¼ 503¼ 503¼ 503¼ +2 Est. sales 229,717. Wed.’s sales 242,589 Wed.’s open int 1,275,105, up 695 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 377 386½ 367¾ 384¾ +6¾ May 369¾ 377 363½ 375½ +5¾ Jul 368¾ 376½ 368¾ 376½ +6¼ Sep 374 374 374 374 +5¾ Dec 374 374 374 374 — ½ Est. sales 436. Wed.’s sales 583 Wed.’s open int 3,316, up 16 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1506½ 1524¾ 1500 1523¼ +20¾ May 1498¾ 1515¾ 1493¾ 1514¾ +18¼ Jul 1491¼ 1506¼ 1485¼ 1505 +16¾ Aug 1451 1464¾ 1445¾ 1463¼ +14 Sep 1380 1392 1375¾ 1390½ +11½ Nov 1345¼ 1357¾ 1340 1354¼ +9½ Jan 1348 1360¼ 1344½ 1357¾ +9½ Mar 1337 1348 1336¾ 1347¼ +8½ May 1338 1343¾ 1336 1343½ +9¾ Jul 1332 1342½ 1332 1342½ +9¼ Nov 1272¼ 1281 1271 1276 +3¾ Jan 1276¾ 1277½ 1273 1273 +½ Nov 1230 1235 1230 1233 +9½ Est. sales 189,166. Wed.’s sales 208,661 Wed.’s open int 668,652, up 1,236

