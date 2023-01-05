CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 746 752 736 738 —7½ May 754½ 760¼ 744½ 746½ —7¼ Jul 758¾ 765 749¼ 751 —7 Sep 767 772½ 758¼ 759¾ —6½ Dec 780¾ 785¼ 771¼ 772¾ —6¾ Mar 786½ 790½ 778¾ 780 —6¾ May 786½ 791¼ 783¼ 783¼ —3¼ Jul 772½ 772½ 764¼ 764¼ —4¾ Est. sales 27,494. Wed.’s sales 76,422 Wed.’s open int 333,570, up 1,993 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 654½ 657¾ 648½ 649¾ —4 May 654¾ 657¾ 648½ 649½ —4½ Jul 650 652¾ 643¼ 644¼ —5 Sep 609 611¼ 603¾ 604¼ —5 Dec 594½ 597 589¼ 589¾ —5 Mar 602 604¼ 597¼ 597½ —5 May 606¼ 606¼ 602½ 602½ —3¾ Jul 605 605¼ 600 600 —5¼ Sep 569¼ 569¾ 569¼ 569¾ +1¼ Dec 560 561 558 558 —2¼ Est. sales 105,674. Wed.’s sales 282,057 Wed.’s open int 1,215,672 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 357½ 361¼ 348¾ 349 —8¾ May 350½ 350½ 350½ 350½ —6 Jul 350 350 350 350 —5½ Est. sales 214. Wed.’s sales 397 Wed.’s open int 3,493 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1481¼ 1481¼ 1468 1468½ —9¾ Mar 1485¾ 1490 1471 1471¾ —11¾ May 1492¼ 1496½ 1478½ 1479¼ —10¾ Jul 1496½ 1500 1482 1482¾ —10¾ Aug 1476 1476¾ 1461 1462 —9½ Sep 1420¼ 1423 1409¼ 1412½ —6¾ Nov 1391¾ 1395 1381 1385¼ —5½ Jan 1394¾ 1396¾ 1383¾ 1386½ —6¾ Mar 1382 1382½ 1373 1376 —5¼ May 1375 1375 1366½ 1366½ —8½ Jul 1369½ 1369½ 1368¼ 1368¼ —7¼ Nov 1320½ 1321 1314¼ 1315¾ —4¾ Nov 1263½ 1263½ 1263½ 1263½ Est. sales 77,310. Wed.’s sales 138,184 Wed.’s open int 604,313, up 704 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jan 64.21 64.21 63.39 63.39 +.28 Mar 63.08 63.83 62.23 62.53 —.32 May 62.63 63.41 61.92 62.21 —.26 Jul 62.20 62.98 61.51 61.77 —.28 Aug 61.65 62.36 60.98 61.17 —.34 Sep 61.11 61.82 60.48 60.49 —.47 Oct 60.44 61.16 59.90 59.93 —.50 Dec 60.31 61.04 59.60 59.66 —.54 Jan 60.35 60.71 59.70 59.70 —.20 Mar 59.52 59.52 59.46 59.46 —.11 Est. sales 38,042. Wed.’s sales 76,684 Wed.’s open int 376,105, up 1,202 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 483.90 485.00 477.20 484.20 +1.70 Mar 463.50 465.70 457.20 461.10 —1.60 May 453.40 455.40 447.10 450.00 —2.80 Jul 447.40 448.70 441.20 443.90 —2.80 Aug 439.00 439.00 432.20 434.70 —2.20 Sep 426.00 426.00 419.70 422.00 —1.90 Oct 412.60 412.60 407.40 410.00 —1.40 Dec 411.00 412.00 406.10 408.60 —1.70 Jan 409.00 409.00 404.50 406.60 —1.80 Mar 399.40 400.70 399.40 400.70 —2.50 May 400.40 400.50 399.70 399.70 Jul 401.80 401.80 397.00 398.80 Est. sales 41,159. Wed.’s sales 78,136 Wed.’s open int 405,142, up 580

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.