CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|746
|752
|736
|738
|—7½
|May
|754½
|760¼
|744½
|746½
|—7¼
|Jul
|758¾
|765
|749¼
|751
|—7
|Sep
|767
|772½
|758¼
|759¾
|—6½
|Dec
|780¾
|785¼
|771¼
|772¾
|—6¾
|Mar
|786½
|790½
|778¾
|780
|—6¾
|May
|786½
|791¼
|783¼
|783¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|772½
|772½
|764¼
|764¼
|—4¾
|Est. sales 27,494.
|Wed.’s sales 76,422
|Wed.’s open int 333,570,
|up 1,993
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|654½
|657¾
|648½
|649¾
|—4
|May
|654¾
|657¾
|648½
|649½
|—4½
|Jul
|650
|652¾
|643¼
|644¼
|—5
|Sep
|609
|611¼
|603¾
|604¼
|—5
|Dec
|594½
|597
|589¼
|589¾
|—5
|Mar
|602
|604¼
|597¼
|597½
|—5
|May
|606¼
|606¼
|602½
|602½
|—3¾
|Jul
|605
|605¼
|600
|600
|—5¼
|Sep
|569¼
|569¾
|569¼
|569¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|560
|561
|558
|558
|—2¼
|Est. sales 105,674.
|Wed.’s sales 282,057
|Wed.’s open int 1,215,672
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|357½
|361¼
|348¾
|349
|—8¾
|May
|350½
|350½
|350½
|350½
|—6
|Jul
|350
|350
|350
|350
|—5½
|Est. sales 214.
|Wed.’s sales 397
|Wed.’s open int 3,493
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1481¼
|1481¼
|1468
|1468½
|—9¾
|Mar
|1485¾
|1490
|1471
|1471¾
|—11¾
|May
|1492¼
|1496½
|1478½
|1479¼
|—10¾
|Jul
|1496½
|1500
|1482
|1482¾
|—10¾
|Aug
|1476
|1476¾
|1461
|1462
|—9½
|Sep
|1420¼
|1423
|1409¼
|1412½
|—6¾
|Nov
|1391¾
|1395
|1381
|1385¼
|—5½
|Jan
|1394¾
|1396¾
|1383¾
|1386½
|—6¾
|Mar
|1382
|1382½
|1373
|1376
|—5¼
|May
|1375
|1375
|1366½
|1366½
|—8½
|Jul
|1369½
|1369½
|1368¼
|1368¼
|—7¼
|Nov
|1320½
|1321
|1314¼
|1315¾
|—4¾
|Nov
|1263½
|1263½
|1263½
|1263½
|Est. sales 77,310.
|Wed.’s sales 138,184
|Wed.’s open int 604,313,
|up 704
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|64.21
|64.21
|63.39
|63.39
|+.28
|Mar
|63.08
|63.83
|62.23
|62.53
|—.32
|May
|62.63
|63.41
|61.92
|62.21
|—.26
|Jul
|62.20
|62.98
|61.51
|61.77
|—.28
|Aug
|61.65
|62.36
|60.98
|61.17
|—.34
|Sep
|61.11
|61.82
|60.48
|60.49
|—.47
|Oct
|60.44
|61.16
|59.90
|59.93
|—.50
|Dec
|60.31
|61.04
|59.60
|59.66
|—.54
|Jan
|60.35
|60.71
|59.70
|59.70
|—.20
|Mar
|59.52
|59.52
|59.46
|59.46
|—.11
|Est. sales 38,042.
|Wed.’s sales 76,684
|Wed.’s open int 376,105,
|up 1,202
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|483.90
|485.00
|477.20
|484.20
|+1.70
|Mar
|463.50
|465.70
|457.20
|461.10
|—1.60
|May
|453.40
|455.40
|447.10
|450.00
|—2.80
|Jul
|447.40
|448.70
|441.20
|443.90
|—2.80
|Aug
|439.00
|439.00
|432.20
|434.70
|—2.20
|Sep
|426.00
|426.00
|419.70
|422.00
|—1.90
|Oct
|412.60
|412.60
|407.40
|410.00
|—1.40
|Dec
|411.00
|412.00
|406.10
|408.60
|—1.70
|Jan
|409.00
|409.00
|404.50
|406.60
|—1.80
|Mar
|399.40
|400.70
|399.40
|400.70
|—2.50
|May
|400.40
|400.50
|399.70
|399.70
|Jul
|401.80
|401.80
|397.00
|398.80
|Est. sales 41,159.
|Wed.’s sales 78,136
|Wed.’s open int 405,142,
|up 580
