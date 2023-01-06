SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Latest News » Initial public offerings scheduled…

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

January 6, 2023, 3:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Jan. 9

MGO Global – Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 1.5 million shares, priced at $5, managed by Boustead Securities/Sutter Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MGOL. Business: Building a portfolio of lifestyle brands led by Lionel Messi’s Messi Brand.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group – Houston, 8.5 million shares, priced at $14-$16, managed by Barclays/Keefe Bruyette Woods. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SKWD. Business: Specialty property and casualty insurer focused on underserved markets.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up