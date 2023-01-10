Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was down 27 cents at $7.2575 a bushel; Mar. corn was unchanged at $6.5250 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 4.25 cents at $3.3650 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 10.25 cents at 15.0550 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .77 cent at $1.5862 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.33 cents at $1.8460 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .78 cent at $.7972 a pound.

