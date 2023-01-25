Grains mostly higher and livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. rose 6.75 cents at $7.4125 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2.25 cents at $6.7475 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. rose 6.75 cents at $7.4125 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2.25 cents at $6.7475 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 3 cents at $3.78 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 14 cents at $15.0250 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .25 cent at $1.5760 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .45 cent at $1.7940 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell .30 cent at $.7680 a pound.

