Grains mixed, livestock higher

The Associated Press

December 13, 2022, 3:58 PM

Wheat for Dec. was off 4.25 cents at $7.2875 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 2.50 cents at $6.4375 a bushel, Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.6125 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 19.25 cents at $14.7975 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle rose .50 cent at $1.5490 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained .57 cent at $1.8422 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .45 cent at $.8240 a pound.

