MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Home » Latest News » Grains, livestock higher

Grains, livestock higher

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 3:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Mar. rose 17.25 cents at $7.6775 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 10.25 cents at $6.6225 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 9.75 cents at $3.4625 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 2.50 cents at $14.81 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle gained 1.07 cents at $1.5612 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained .20 cent at $1.8382 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs advanced 4.15 cents at $.8840 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up