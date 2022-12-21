Grains, livestock higher

Wheat for Mar. rose 17.25 cents at $7.6775 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 10.25 cents at $6.6225 a bushel, Mar.…

Wheat for Mar. rose 17.25 cents at $7.6775 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 10.25 cents at $6.6225 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 9.75 cents at $3.4625 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 2.50 cents at $14.81 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle gained 1.07 cents at $1.5612 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained .20 cent at $1.8382 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs advanced 4.15 cents at $.8840 a pound.

