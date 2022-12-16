16 Top All-Inclusive Resorts Where Kids Stay Free

All-inclusive resorts offer convenience and fun for families, but resorts with “kids stay free” promotions can be an even better…

The best all-inclusive resorts make trip planning a breeze thanks to transparent pricing that bundles the cost of food, drinks and entertainment into one nightly rate. Once you arrive, you can relax and unwind knowing you won’t be bombarded with “surprise” expenses that can sour your trip. Some all-inclusive resorts even offer “kids stay free” promotions, which can make vacationing with your family even more affordable and less stressful than a traditional hotel stay.

Many of the best kid-friendly family resorts with all-inclusive plans also have a water park, a kids club and other perks that can keep younger guests happy and entertained. And, in case you’re wondering, letting your kids order any food or drink they want without feeling nickeled-and-dimed is an amazing feeling.

If you seek a hassle-free family vacation where everything is included, read on to learn about the top resorts poised to welcome you and your little ones. What’s more, many of these properties sit next to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches and within a short drive of some of the largest airports in Mexico and the Caribbean.

IBEROSTAR Hotels & Resorts: Mexico and the Caribbean

IBEROSTAR boasts a broad range of all-inclusive properties around the world, including sought-after options in the Caribbean and Mexico. Many of the brand’s properties are set along beautiful white sand beaches, with most featuring special amenities for kids. Perks for families include supervised kids clubs, specialty menus, dedicated pools for little ones and on-site playgrounds, to name a few. The resort brand’s “kids stay for free” promotions vary by country and resort, and change throughout the year. Before you book a stay with IBEROSTAR, make sure to check the promotion dates and terms for the resort you want to visit.

Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay: Jamaica

Just 5 miles northeast of Sangster International Airport, you’ll find the Holiday Inn Resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica. With the resort’s private island, glittering waters and enormous pool, you and the kids can easily unwind and recharge here. Up to two children ages 18 and younger can stay free in a room with two paying adults, which makes this already affordable hotel even more budget-friendly. Drop youngsters off at the kids club and enjoy a few child-free hours at the property’s dedicated area for adult guests, which includes a swim-up bar and a private beach.

Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort: Aruba

Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort in Aruba offers an all-inclusive option for families who want convenience, as well as several freshwater pools and a swim-up bar. Certain suites come with fully equipped kitchens and living areas. In addition to spending time on the stunning white sand beaches of Aruba, children can try their hand at golf or tennis or climb the on-site rock wall. Families who select the all-inclusive option can have a child age 5 or younger stay and eat free with each paying adult, while kids 12 and younger stay free on room-only reservations with each paying adult at Divi Dutch Village.

Palace Resorts: Mexico and Jamaica

At Palace Resorts’ all-inclusive properties in Mexico and Jamaica, children and teens ages 17 and younger stay free on eligible booking dates. Located in vacation hot spots like Cozumel and Playa del Carmen in Mexico and Jamaica’s Ocho Rios, Palace Resorts properties sit along beautiful beaches and are known for their kids amenities, including access to nonmotorized water sports and on-site clubs for children and teens. The brand’s Moon Palace resorts — which are located in Ocho Rios and Cancún — even feature FlowRider wave simulators.

Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun: Mexico

At Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun, families with kids get a break. Not only does this upscale resort offer an all-inclusive option for convenience, but children stay and eat free through the brand’s Family Program — which is available to reservations in the one-bedroom suite category and above and requires a three-night minimum stay. This brand-new property, which opened in early 2022, has plenty of amenities for families, ranging from multiple pools to a kids club with interactive playtime and supervision for children during daytime hours. Also note the expansive room options for families, including suites and residences with up to four bedrooms.

Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Los Cabos: Mexico

At the Garza Blanca Resort & Spa in Los Cabos, Mexico, up to two kids younger than 12 stay and eat free when booked in the same room as their parents (some terms and minimum stay requirements apply). This property offers an all-inclusive option, as well as access to six eateries, eight outdoor heated swimming pools, and a dedicated kids club and kids pool. When parents need a little peace and quiet, they can retreat to the rooftop infinity pool for adults. Like other Garza Blanca properties, this resort features generously sized suites that start at more than 650 square feet and residences with up to four bedrooms.

Blue Haven Resort: Turks and Caicos

Blue Haven Resort boasts a stellar location along the jaw-dropping white sand beaches of Providenciales in Turks and Caicos. Kids 12 and younger stay, play and eat for free with parents at this all-inclusive property, which features on-site activities like kayaking, snorkeling, sailboat rides and access to several other water sports. The stunning Blue Haven Resort also features multiroom accommodation options, including suites and penthouses with up to three bedrooms — perfect for families who want separate spaces for sleeping.

Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta: Mexico

At the Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta, kids younger than 12 stay and eat free for all-inclusive reservations when booked in the same room as their parents. Along with the wallet-friendly rates, this property features tons of activities for children. For example, kids can take part in origami classes, hiking, paddleboard lessons, face painting, cupcake decorating and more. Plus, large, condo-style accommodations with up to 4,000-plus square feet of space, three bedrooms, and full-size kitchens and living areas are available for traveling families.

Tamarijn All-Inclusive Resort: Aruba

Over 2023 travel dates, families can enjoy a kids stay free promotion at Tamarijn Aruba All-Inclusive Resort depending on their children’s ages. Currently, kids ages 12 and younger stay, play and eat free at the resort, while teenagers ages 13 to 17 require a $100 per child nightly supplement. This property boasts a range of amenities and activities for families, including a rock-climbing wall, four freshwater pools and a kids club for ages 4 to 12.

Woodloch Resort: Pennsylvania

Families who want the all-inclusive experience without leaving the U.S. can consider a stay at the family-friendly Woodloch Resort property in Hawley, Pennsylvania. Kids ages 6 and younger stay free with parents on eligible dates, although this promotion only applies to the resort’s standard American and best value package plans. Visitors to this Poconos resort will find a range of fun activities for kids of all ages, including archery, bumper boats, a climbing wall, disc golf, mini-golf and more. The resort also boasts more than 30 scheduled activities each day, so your crew is bound to stay busy and have a blast.

Paradisus Resorts: Mexico and the Dominican Republic

Paradisus resorts in Mexico and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic are offering their own kids stay free promotions with varying terms. Specifically, visitors to Paradisus Cancun and Paradisus Playa del Carmen get up to two free kids with paid adults in the same room, whereas visitors to Paradisus Grand Cana can enjoy one free child on their reservation. At each of the participating properties, guests will find beautiful white sand beaches, plenty of inclusive dining options, sparkling pools and natural beauty everywhere they look.

Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino and Spa: St. Maarten

St. Maarten’s Sonesta Maho Beach all-inclusive resort allows two kids ages 5 and younger to stay, play and eat for free with their parents in the same room. Meanwhile, older children ages 6 to 12 require a $45 daily supplement. This all-inclusive retreat sits on a 10-acre beachfront property directly adjacent to the island’s international airport, which makes it ideal for plane spotting. Visitors will also find a giant pool with a swim-up bar, five restaurants and a pizzeria, and a range of daytime and evening activities including live entertainment.

Villa del Palmar Cancun Luxury Beach Resort & Spa: Mexico

This Cancún all-inclusive resort is another one that lets kids stay and eat free in the same room as their parents. The promotion applies to up to two children younger than 12, and a handful of blackout dates apply. Villa del Palmar Cancun offers a range of benefits and amenities kids will love, including five outdoor swimming pools, an on-site water park and a children’s club. Room options are also on the large side and perfect for families, considering some suites have up to two bedrooms and up to three bathrooms.

Alexandra Resort: Turks and Caicos

Alexandra Resort sits along the stunning shores of Grace Bay in Providenciales, which is frequently rated as one of the top beaches in the world. Two kids 12 and younger can stay, play and eat at this resort for free with their parents in the same room, and families who want more space can book roomy suites with up to two bedrooms or a penthouse with four bedrooms. Families will also find plenty to do at the resort outside of enjoying its famous beach. For example, the resort offers activities like kayaking, sailing, snorkeling and tennis.

Club Med Resorts: Multiple Locations

At many Club Med resort locations around the world, kids younger than 4 can stay for free with parents in the same room. Meanwhile, children 4 to 11 stay at 50% off the adult rate at select resorts, and ages 12 to 15 stay at 20% off. While specific amenities at their all-inclusive resorts vary by location, Club Med is known for its range of kids clubs for children of all ages, as well as activities like archery, tennis, yoga and flying trapeze.

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa: St. Lucia

At Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa in stunning St. Lucia, kids younger than 3 always stay free. Plus, the property does not charge resort fees of any kind. Families who visit tend to love the amenities at the property, including the five pools (two of which are adults-only) and the on-site water park with a lazy river. Coconut Bay also has outdoor activities like tennis and included water sports such as kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding. Several larger room options at the property can also work well for families with kids, including two-bedroom family connecting rooms.

