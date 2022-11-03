ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC Voter guide | Moore vs. Cox | Trone vs. Parrott
November 3, 2022

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 844¾ 849 827¾ 843½ —2½
Mar 864 868 847¼ 862½ —2½
May 873¼ 876¾ 856½ 872¼ —1¼
Jul 869¼ 877¼ 858 873½ ½
Sep 873½ 880¾ 864¼ 878½ ¾
Dec 880½ 885¾ 871¼ 885 —1¾
Mar 883¼ 885 874¼ 884½ —2¼
Jul 835½ 835½ 831½ 835 ¾
Est. sales 168,597. Wed.’s sales 161,566
Wed.’s open int 338,875, up 5,814
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 686 686½ 678½ 681 —6½
Mar 691½ 691¾ 684 686½ —6¼
May 691 691¼ 684 686½ —6
Jul 685½ 685¾ 678¼ 681¼ —5½
Sep 637 639¼ 634½ 637¾ —1¼
Dec 624 625¾ 621¼ 625½
Mar 628½ 632½ 628½ 632½
May 632 632 631¼ 631¼ —2½
Jul 628¾ 630 628¼ 630 ¼
Dec 565 567 564¼ 567 +1¼
Dec 535¾ 535¾ 535¾ 535¾ +1¾
Est. sales 351,671. Wed.’s sales 328,686
Wed.’s open int 1,473,251, up 734
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 387 391¼ 380 386 —5
Mar 393 395¾ 389 391 —6¾
May 395¼ 395¼ 392 392 —6¾
Jul 395 395 395 395 —5¼
Est. sales 521. Wed.’s sales 509
Wed.’s open int 4,163
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1435½ 1440 1416½ 1430½ —9½
Jan 1453 1453½ 1428 1440¼ —13¾
Mar 1461 1461 1435¾ 1447 —14½
May 1468¼ 1468¼ 1443¼ 1454¼ —14¾
Jul 1471¼ 1471¼ 1446¼ 1457½ —14¼
Aug 1447¾ 1452¾ 1428¾ 1440¼ —13
Sep 1410 1416¼ 1394½ 1405¼ —12
Nov 1397½ 1398¾ 1377 1387¾ —12½
Jan 1398½ 1398½ 1381½ 1391½ —11½
Mar 1379 1381¼ 1376 1381 —13¾
May 1375½ 1378 1375½ 1378 —13½
Jul 1382 1382 1382 1382 —10½
Nov 1330½ 1339½ 1330½ 1337 —10¾
Nov 1277½ 1277½ 1277½ 1277½ —18½
Est. sales 185,779. Wed.’s sales 177,607
Wed.’s open int 588,953, up 4,880

