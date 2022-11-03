CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 844¾ 849 827¾ 843½ —2½ Mar 864 868 847¼ 862½ —2½ May 873¼ 876¾ 856½ 872¼ —1¼ Jul 869¼ 877¼ 858 873½ — ½ Sep 873½ 880¾ 864¼ 878½ — ¾ Dec 880½ 885¾ 871¼ 885 —1¾ Mar 883¼ 885 874¼ 884½ —2¼ Jul 835½ 835½ 831½ 835 — ¾ Est. sales 168,597. Wed.’s sales 161,566 Wed.’s open int 338,875, up 5,814 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 686 686½ 678½ 681 —6½ Mar 691½ 691¾ 684 686½ —6¼ May 691 691¼ 684 686½ —6 Jul 685½ 685¾ 678¼ 681¼ —5½ Sep 637 639¼ 634½ 637¾ —1¼ Dec 624 625¾ 621¼ 625½ +½ Mar 628½ 632½ 628½ 632½ +¾ May 632 632 631¼ 631¼ —2½ Jul 628¾ 630 628¼ 630 — ¼ Dec 565 567 564¼ 567 +1¼ Dec 535¾ 535¾ 535¾ 535¾ +1¾ Est. sales 351,671. Wed.’s sales 328,686 Wed.’s open int 1,473,251, up 734 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 387 391¼ 380 386 —5 Mar 393 395¾ 389 391 —6¾ May 395¼ 395¼ 392 392 —6¾ Jul 395 395 395 395 —5¼ Est. sales 521. Wed.’s sales 509 Wed.’s open int 4,163 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1435½ 1440 1416½ 1430½ —9½ Jan 1453 1453½ 1428 1440¼ —13¾ Mar 1461 1461 1435¾ 1447 —14½ May 1468¼ 1468¼ 1443¼ 1454¼ —14¾ Jul 1471¼ 1471¼ 1446¼ 1457½ —14¼ Aug 1447¾ 1452¾ 1428¾ 1440¼ —13 Sep 1410 1416¼ 1394½ 1405¼ —12 Nov 1397½ 1398¾ 1377 1387¾ —12½ Jan 1398½ 1398½ 1381½ 1391½ —11½ Mar 1379 1381¼ 1376 1381 —13¾ May 1375½ 1378 1375½ 1378 —13½ Jul 1382 1382 1382 1382 —10½ Nov 1330½ 1339½ 1330½ 1337 —10¾ Nov 1277½ 1277½ 1277½ 1277½ —18½ Est. sales 185,779. Wed.’s sales 177,607 Wed.’s open int 588,953, up 4,880

