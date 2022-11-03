CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|844¾
|849
|827¾
|843½
|—2½
|Mar
|864
|868
|847¼
|862½
|—2½
|May
|873¼
|876¾
|856½
|872¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|869¼
|877¼
|858
|873½
|—
|½
|Sep
|873½
|880¾
|864¼
|878½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|880½
|885¾
|871¼
|885
|—1¾
|Mar
|883¼
|885
|874¼
|884½
|—2¼
|Jul
|835½
|835½
|831½
|835
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 168,597.
|Wed.’s sales 161,566
|Wed.’s open int 338,875,
|up 5,814
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|686
|686½
|678½
|681
|—6½
|Mar
|691½
|691¾
|684
|686½
|—6¼
|May
|691
|691¼
|684
|686½
|—6
|Jul
|685½
|685¾
|678¼
|681¼
|—5½
|Sep
|637
|639¼
|634½
|637¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|624
|625¾
|621¼
|625½
|+½
|Mar
|628½
|632½
|628½
|632½
|+¾
|May
|632
|632
|631¼
|631¼
|—2½
|Jul
|628¾
|630
|628¼
|630
|—
|¼
|Dec
|565
|567
|564¼
|567
|+1¼
|Dec
|535¾
|535¾
|535¾
|535¾
|+1¾
|Est. sales 351,671.
|Wed.’s sales 328,686
|Wed.’s open int 1,473,251,
|up 734
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|387
|391¼
|380
|386
|—5
|Mar
|393
|395¾
|389
|391
|—6¾
|May
|395¼
|395¼
|392
|392
|—6¾
|Jul
|395
|395
|395
|395
|—5¼
|Est. sales 521.
|Wed.’s sales 509
|Wed.’s open int 4,163
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1435½
|1440
|1416½
|1430½
|—9½
|Jan
|1453
|1453½
|1428
|1440¼
|—13¾
|Mar
|1461
|1461
|1435¾
|1447
|—14½
|May
|1468¼
|1468¼
|1443¼
|1454¼
|—14¾
|Jul
|1471¼
|1471¼
|1446¼
|1457½
|—14¼
|Aug
|1447¾
|1452¾
|1428¾
|1440¼
|—13
|Sep
|1410
|1416¼
|1394½
|1405¼
|—12
|Nov
|1397½
|1398¾
|1377
|1387¾
|—12½
|Jan
|1398½
|1398½
|1381½
|1391½
|—11½
|Mar
|1379
|1381¼
|1376
|1381
|—13¾
|May
|1375½
|1378
|1375½
|1378
|—13½
|Jul
|1382
|1382
|1382
|1382
|—10½
|Nov
|1330½
|1339½
|1330½
|1337
|—10¾
|Nov
|1277½
|1277½
|1277½
|1277½
|—18½
|Est. sales 185,779.
|Wed.’s sales 177,607
|Wed.’s open int 588,953,
|up 4,880
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.