Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 10 cents at $7.98 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 8.75 cents at $6.6075 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 2.25 cents at $3.95 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was 1 cent at 14.24 bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .53 cent at $1.5325 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle rose 2.90 cents at $1.8255 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .50 cent at $.8380 a pound.

