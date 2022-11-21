Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 11:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

d

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 10 cents at $7.98 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 8.75 cents at $6.6075 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 2.25 cents at $3.95 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was 1 cent at 14.24 bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .53 cent at $1.5325 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle rose 2.90 cents at $1.8255 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .50 cent at $.8380 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up