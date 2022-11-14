Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 11:16 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 8 cents at $8.2675 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 2.75s cent at $6.6075 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 9.75 cents at $3.9075 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 12 cents at 14.48 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .90 cent at $1.5170 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was .75 cent at $1.7667 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .80 cent at $.8477 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

