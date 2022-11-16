16 Top Romantic Getaways in New Hampshire

Couples may be surprised to find that New Hampshire is filled with an array of enchanting destinations for lovebirds. From…

Couples may be surprised to find that New Hampshire is filled with an array of enchanting destinations for lovebirds. From the majestic White Mountains to striking Lake Winnipesaukee, this quintessential New England getaway has been capturing the hearts of travelers for generations. Whether your ideal lovers retreat includes romantic winter sleigh rides or long drives down Kancamagus Highway, the Granite State has you covered.

To help you decide which destination is the right fit for you and your sweetie, U.S. News searched far and wide to determine the top romantic getaways in New Hampshire. Read on to start planning your trip.

Portsmouth

This seaside city, situated along the tranquil Piscataqua River, is one of New Hampshire’s most popular destinations for couples. Here, twosomes can gaze at period furniture at The Moffatt-Ladd House & Garden or walk hand in hand through sprawling Prescott Park, a waterfront public park boasting manicured gardens and peaceful fountains. Meanwhile, history buffs won’t want to miss the Strawbery Banke Museum, where costumed actors reenact what life was like in New England hundreds of years ago. Don’t forget to make time for a stroll through Market Square — this quaint downtown area is lined with art galleries, antique shops and historic buildings.

After a day of exploring, grab dinner at lovebird-approved restaurants like Ristorante Massimo or Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club before heading back to your cozy digs at The Hotel Portsmouth. Boasting plush bedding, private baths and flat-screen TVs, this charming bed-and-breakfast scores major points with travelers thanks to its convenient and walkable location in downtown Portsmouth. To really sweep your partner off their feet, book your stay in The Loft. This bi-level suite comes equipped with a king bed, two bathrooms, a claw-foot soaking tub and a living room. A light breakfast is also included with all of the guest rooms.

Omni Mount Washington Resort: Bretton Woods

Located in the heart of New Hampshire’s breathtaking White Mountains, Omni Mount Washington Resort is ideal for couples seeking a quiet and luxurious respite in nature. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, snuggling up by the fire or basking in stunning mountain views from the seasonal rooftop bar, this grand property is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway. For maximum comfort, recent guests recommend opting for a spacious room in the all-new Presidential Wing, which features deluxe bathrooms and private patios or balconies.

In addition to ample amenities and lavish accommodations, this mountain resort offers countless activities for you and your sweetie to enjoy. When you’re not challenging your beau to a tennis match or teeing off on Omni Mount Washington’s championship golf courses, try soaring above the Presidential Range on a thrilling canopy tour. Or, put your equestrian skills to the test on a guided horseback ride through the White Mountains. An autumn visit allows couples to witness the region’s colorful fall foliage, while winter travelers can take advantage of the resort’s many cold weather activities, including scenic gondola rides, skiing, tubing, sleigh rides and more. After a day packed with activities, soothe your aching muscles with a couples massage at the on-site spa before settling in for a romantic dinner for two at Stickney’s, a steakhouse featuring a seasonal menu.

Address: 310 Mount Washington Hotel Road, Bretton Woods, NH 03575

Church Landing at Mill Falls: Meredith

Situated on Lake Winnipesaukee’s Meredith Bay, this charming lakeside hideaway is one of four properties that make up the village-style resort Mill Falls at the Lake. Complete with rustic touches like wood furnishings and stone fireplaces, this Adirondack-style inn is loved by travelers for its scenic waterfront location and homey atmosphere. Begin your morning with a relaxing outdoor yoga session, then get out on Lake Winnipesaukee on a kayak or stand-up paddleboard. Couples can also use the resort’s complimentary bikes to explore nearby Main Street, which is dotted with restaurants, local boutiques and antique stores.

If you’d rather spend your romantic getaway being pampered, opt instead for an indulgent massage or hydrating facial at Cascade Spa. In the evening, feast on lobster rolls and ribeye at Church Landing’s cozy Lakehouse Grille before roasting marshmallows over the outside fire pit. When it’s time to hit the hay, twosomes will enjoy perks like luxurious down bedding, lakefront views, and patios or balconies in all guest rooms.

Address: 281 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, NH 03253

North Conway

Check out this idyllic small town in Mount Washington Valley if you and your partner appreciate outdoor pursuits and comfortable accommodations. Bed down at White Mountain Hotel & Resort, a family-owned and -operated establishment that boasts a heated outdoor pool, a nine-hole golf course and Finnish saunas. The resort is adjacent to Echo Lake State Park, so couples can explore the region’s hiking trails after filling up on creative New England cuisine at Ledges Restaurant. Another top-notch lodging option is Stonehurst Manor. In addition to elegant 19th-century furnishings, guest rooms include details like opulent four-poster beds, fireplaces and whirlpool baths. For added ambiance, plan your trip for January to experience the hotel’s annual Ice Bar, a full-size outdoor bar that is carved entirely out of ice.

North Conway is especially popular in winter, thanks in large part to its abundance of great ski areas. However, couples will find plenty of things to capture their attention year-round. Top activities include hiking to the Diana’s Baths waterfalls, driving the famous Kancamagus Highway, and riding the Conway Scenic Railroad through Mount Washington Valley and Crawford Notch. Just don’t leave without picking up some delicious treats from the Bavarian Chocolate Haus, an old-fashioned chocolate shop selling house-made truffles, fudge, nonpareils and more.

Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa: Whitefield

Overlooking New Hampshire’s spectacular White Mountain National Forest, the historic Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa is one of New England’s premier destinations for couples. Equipped with both an outdoor and an indoor pool, clay tennis courts, a nine-hole golf course, an ax-throwing arena and a working farm, Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa has no shortage of fun activities for you and your other half to enjoy. When you’re not shooting pool in the game room, snuggle up at the on-site movie theater for a romantic date night — there are more than 500 titles to choose from. Go the extra mile by booking the resort’s “Romance Package” for a daily breakfast credit and the spa’s signature Grand Tower Experience, which includes a couples massage surrounded by panoramic views of the White Mountains.

Couples can savor delicious farm-to-table fare at the Harvest Tavern, or reserve a table at the 1865 Wine Cellar for a one-of-a-kind fine dining experience. After filling up on specialties like seared quail and veal tenderloin, retreat to one of the resort’s elegantly appointed guest rooms, all of which boast plush bedding and flat-screen TVs. For the best views of Mount Lafayette and Cannon Mountain, book a southern-facing room.

Address: 101 Mountain View Road, Whitefield, NH 03598

Lincoln

Filled with countless activities and several top-notch hotels, the town of Lincoln fits the bill, whether couples are looking for a jam-packed weekend getaway or a leisurely retreat in the White Mountains. Head to Franconia Notch State Park to explore the spectacular Flume Gorge, a natural gorge extending along the base of Mount Liberty, or soar over the treetops on a scenic gondola ride. There are myriad ways to spend your time in Lincoln, but couples would be remiss to skip the premier Ice Castles, a unique frozen experience that features crawl tunnels, slides, a bar and more — built entirely out of ice.

After exploring the region’s top attractions, snuggle up at one of Lincoln’s high-end hotels. RiverWalk Resort at Loon Mountain is loved by travelers for its lagoon-style swimming pool — which transforms into an ice skating rink come winter — and on-site Italian restaurant, not to mention the property’s Seven Birches Winery. But if you’re looking for something more intimate, consider staying at Red Sleigh Inn. This five-bedroom lodge receives glowing reviews from visitors thanks to its unmatched hospitality, clean accommodations and contactless check-in process.

Manchester

From stunning Lake Massabesic to lively McIntyre Ski Area, Manchester is home to a bevy of hidden gems waiting to be explored. At the Currier Museum of Art, couples can browse a robust collection of more than 15,000 art objects, which include paintings and sculptures from the Middle Ages, Renaissance and Baroque eras. Meanwhile, lovebirds interested in the performing arts can catch a live production at the historic Palace Theatre, located in downtown Manchester. After the show, walk to nearby Dancing Lion Chocolate, where you and your beau can sample bonbons from some of New Hampshire’s best chocolatiers. Couples who would rather get hands-on experience can join one of the establishment’s truffle- or brownie-making classes. When you’ve had your fill of sweets, dine on something more substantial at the Cotton restaurant or Hanover Street Chophouse, a steak and seafood restaurant serving up specialties like filet mignon and Chilean seabass.

Wentworth by the Sea, A Marriott Hotel & Spa: New Castle

Couples looking to celebrate their love in style should look no further than Wentworth by the Sea, a Marriott Hotel & Spa. Boasting stellar ocean views and steeped in old-world charm, this 19th-century hotel on New Castle Island was made for twosomes seeking time alone in a scenic seaside setting.

Not only were recent guests blown away by the beautiful grounds, but they raved over the friendly staff and well-appointed guest rooms (which feature marble bathrooms, large windows, minifridges and flat-screen TVs). For further amenities like a fireplace, a kitchenette, a whirlpool bathtub, a balcony and additional living space, couples can splurge on a waterfront Marina Suite. In addition to cushy accommodations, the hotel boasts a full-service spa, three hot tubs and two heated pools. In the evening, lovebirds can dine on flavorful entrees (think: grilled mahi-mahi and crab-stuffed haddock) at SALT Kitchen & Bar while sampling vino from the extensive wine list.

Address: 588 Wentworth Road, New Castle, NH 03854

Lake Winnipesaukee

New Hampshire’s largest lake makes an enchanting destination for lovebirds. Spend the morning watching the sun rise over Lake Winnipesaukee with your love, then get out on the water in a canoe or kayak. Weirs Beach is one of the most popular stretches of sand in the region: It boasts a number of attractions for couples to enjoy, including several arcades, a boardwalk and a drive-in movie theater. From here, twosomes can board the M/S Mount Washington for a scenic cruise on Lake Winnipesaukee.

For peak romance, opt for a room at Pickering House Inn in Wolfeboro. This boutique hotel is loved by travelers for its friendly staff, rustic farmhouse decor and modern amenities. Guest rooms are equipped with luxuries such as vanity mirrors and rainfall showers — some also come with gas fireplaces and cathedral ceilings. An added bonus? The hotel is within walking distance to Lake Winnipesaukee and downtown Wolfeboro’s restaurants, boutiques and creameries, so you and your sweetie can ditch the car and spend your romantic getaway strolling hand in hand.

Adair Country Inn: Bethlehem

For a weekend getaway you won’t want to end, couples should set their sights on the Adair Country Inn. Once a private residence located less than 3 miles from the town of Littleton, this quaint property was converted into an inn in 1992. While some rooms feature modern furnishings like granite countertops and jetted tubs, others have maintained their rustic charm. Book your stay in the Bickford room for details like a four-poster bed, wingback chair and dormer windows, or enjoy perks like a private patio and cathedral ceilings in the Sinclair Suite. Recent travelers raved over the excellent service and well-kept grounds, saying a romantic stroll through the property’s fairytale gardens is a can’t-miss. For further pampering, opt for the romantic getaway package, which includes extras like fresh flowers, candles and sparkling wine. Later, retreat to the dining room, where you can taste specialties like venison-stuffed mushroom caps and sauteed scallops.

Address: 80 Guider Lane, Bethlehem, NH 03574

Chesterfield Inn: West Chesterfield

This classic New England B&B beckons to couples seeking a romantic getaway that is off the beaten path. The property boasts three buildings where twosomes can stay: The Main Inn, The Cottage and the Johanna Wetherby Building. No matter which residence you choose, you will be treated to modern amenities like flat-screen TVs and spacious private baths; past guests especially loved the comfortable beds and beautiful mountain views. Plus, many accommodations offer jetted tubs, private entrances, balconies or patios, and fireplaces. Up the romance factor even further with the “Date Your Mate Package,” which includes a three-course dinner, a bottle of prosecco and breakfast in bed. For couples with a sweet tooth, the “Death by Chocolate” package comes with decadent treats like chocolate-covered strawberries and L.A. Burdick hot chocolate.

If you can tear yourself away from your elegant digs, head off campus to one of the region’s numerous apple orchards or sugarhouses for a maple syrup tasting. Time your visit for fall to explore nearby Pisgah State Park’s vibrant foliage, or travel during the colder months to see the inn transform into a winter wonderland.

Address: 20 Cross Road, West Chesterfield, NH 03466

Jackson

Jackson attracts couples who are looking for a classic New England mountain getaway. Snap a photo under the covered Honeymoon Bridge, hike to Glen Ellis Falls or arrive in winter to enjoy an Austrian sleigh ride with your honey at Nestlenook Farm. After an exhausting day of activities, bed down at the Inn at Ellis River. Many guest rooms here come with balconies, jetted tubs and fireplaces; all are decorated with antique period furnishings. Time your visit for December, when the property hosts its annual Inn-to-Inn Holiday Cookie Tour, an event that anyone with a sweet tooth will love. Another great place to hang your hat in Jackson is The Inn at Thorn Hill & Spa, a regal property with a wine cellar and a library. For the most impressive views of Mount Washington, opt for the Presidential Suite, which comes outfitted with a king bed, gas fireplace, a deep soaking tub and two wingback chairs.

The Wentworth: Jackson

Sitting in the shadow of the majestic White Mountains, The Wentworth is home to an elegant inn and several charming cottages. Here, couples can recharge their batteries during a couples massage, play a round of golf on the inn’s 18-hole golf course or dine on locally sourced fare at the on-site eatery. Recent travelers praised the friendly staff and quiet location, calling it an excellent jumping-off point for many of the area’s waterfalls and hiking trails.

All of the inn’s 60-plus guest rooms and suites feature modern amenities and elegant European-style decor; for peak luxury, couples may want to book a room with a gas fireplace and a steam shower. Some cottages even come equipped with private balconies that boast outdoor hot tubs and large flat-screen TVs — the ideal setting for a date night. What’s more, couples planning a romantic weekend getaway can arrange to have a welcome amenity delivered to their room prior to arrival. These amenities include luxuries like chocolate-covered strawberries, sparkling cider and cheese platters.

Address: 1 Carter Notch Road, Jackson Village, NH 03846

The Glen House Hotel: Gorham

Nestled in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, this four-season property is the perfect place for lovebirds to rekindle their romance. In summer, you and your beau can rent bikes to explore nearby Great Glen Trails, or get out on the Androscoggin River in a kayak. In winter, enjoy thrilling activities like cross-country skiing, tubing and snowshoeing, or hop on the Mt. Washington SnowCoach for a narrated adventure tour of the region. Meanwhile, couples who visit between late May and late October will be able to drive the legendary Mt. Washington Auto Road to the mountain’s summit — the highest peak in the Northeast.

No matter what time of year you visit The Glen House Hotel, recent visitors say the property’s spacious and clean accommodations won’t disappoint. Each of the hotel’s nearly 70 guest rooms come outfitted with full-length armoires, vanity mirrors and flat-screen TVs; for extra perks like a balcony and picturesque mountain views, consider splurging on one of the property’s premium rooms. Explore beyond your luxury digs to find an indoor saltwater pool, a panoramic deck with a fire pit and The Notch Grille, the on-site restaurant serving up everything from sumptuous burgers and lobster rolls to filet mignon.

Address: 979 state Route 16, Gorham, NH 03581

Squam Lake

To enjoy the unspoiled natural beauty of New Hampshire’s Lakes Region away from the crowds, head to Squam Lake. This quiet getaway northwest of Lake Winnipesaukee is cherished by travelers for its peaceful atmosphere and abundant wildlife. While you’re here, keep your eyes peeled for bald eagles, loons and great blue herons, and don’t forget to visit the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center to hike the live animal exhibit trail. Twosomes will want to book their stay at The Manor on Golden Pond, which offers amenities like a relaxing spa and afternoon tea, as well as thoughtfully appointed accommodations with wood-burning fireplaces and secluded decks. Another top lodging option, The Inn on Golden Pond, grants access to outdoor fire pits, a private beach and more.

Sugar Hill Inn: Sugar Hill

Built in the 18th century as a quaint family farmhouse, this quintessential New England B&B is now a sanctuary for lovebirds. In addition to the historic main building’s eight cozy rooms and suites, Sugar Hill Inn has expanded to include several small vacation cottages featuring luxurious amenities. These secluded residences boast private baths, gas fireplaces, a porch and original artwork; some even come equipped with double whirlpool tubs, saunas and rain showers. All accommodations include a daily breakfast and a variety of small afternoon bites.

While you’re here, say goodbye to stress with a relaxing hot stone massage, then join a guided hike or rock climbing experience with one of Sugar Hill Inn’s trusted vendors. When your stomach starts to rumble, previous guests highly recommend the property’s dining room, where you can savor delicious entrees made with fresh local produce and herbs grown in the on-site garden. If you’re really looking to wow your significant other, book the inn’s “Romantic Getaway” package, which includes Champagne and chocolates upon arrival, handmade souvenir mugs, and two four-course dinners.

Address: 116 state Route 117, Sugar Hill Road, Sugar Hill, NH 03586

