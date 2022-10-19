RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin declares martial law | Live updates | Russia tightens Ukraine energy squeeze | Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead
Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

October 19, 2022, 11:02 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained 13.25 cents at $8.4950 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .25 cent at $6.77 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 1.25 cents at $3.8750 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 5 cents at 13.6625 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .57 cent at $1.4872 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .15 cent at $1.7512 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose 1.03 cents at $.8655 a pound.

