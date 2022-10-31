HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

October 31, 2022, 3:14 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.37 to $86.53 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for December delivery fell 94 cents to $94.83 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 10 cents to $2.81 a gallon. November heating oil fell 36 cents to $4.19 a gallon. December natural gas rose 68 cents to $6.36 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $4.10 to $1,640.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 3 cents to $19.12 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $3.38 a pound.

The dollar rose to 148.64 Japanese yen from 147.53 yen. The euro fell to 98.87 cents from 99.55 cents.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

