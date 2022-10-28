MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

October 28, 2022, 3:17 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.18 to $87.90 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.19 to $95.77 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 10 cents to $2.91 a gallon. November heating oil rose 22 cents to $4.55 a gallon. December natural gas fell 20 cents to $5.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $20.80 to $1,644.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 34 cents to $19.15 an ounce and December copper fell 9 cents to $3.43 a pound.

The dollar rose to 147.53 Japanese yen from 146.26 yen. The euro fell to 99.55 cents from 99.64 cents.

