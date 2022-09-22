RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: In Ukraine, Russia presses military and political campaigns | DC prayer service honors war victims | Economist: Ukraine needs funds | Ukrainian forces recover bodies in battlefields
Preclosing

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 896½ 922½ 891 915 +11¼
Mar 908 933¼ 902½ 926 +10¾
May 915¼ 937½ 910 930¾ +9
Jul 905¾ 920¾ 896¾ 915½ +5¼
Sep 900¾ 914¾ 893¾ 913 +5¾
Dec 898 916¼ 895 914¾ +5¾
Mar 905 905 899¾ 899¾ —4¼
May 883 892½ 883 892½
Jul 852½ 859 849 859 +6½
Est. sales 86,688. Wed.’s sales 154,979
Wed.’s open int 288,320, up 2,753
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 683½ 691 681½ 689½ +4
Mar 688¾ 695¾ 686½ 694½ +4¼
May 690 696¼ 687¼ 695 +4¼
Jul 683½ 690¼ 681¾ 689 +4½
Sep 640 645 639 642¾ +2¼
Dec 627 631¼ 624¼ 629¾ +2½
Mar 632¼ 637 631¾ 637 +2¾
May 633½ 639 633 638¾ +2
Jul 632 636¼ 632 636 +2
Sep 583¾ 585 578¾ 585 +5¾
Dec 571¾ 573 567¼ 568 ¼
Est. sales 121,269. Wed.’s sales 215,287
Wed.’s open int 1,334,786, up 3,945
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 418 419¾ 411 416½ —1¼
Mar 420 420¾ 416¾ 417¾ —2½
May 417½ 417¾ 417½ 417¾ —5
Jul 422½ 422½ 422 422¼ —1¼
Est. sales 228. Wed.’s sales 297
Wed.’s open int 3,749, up 16
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1456½ 1476 1448¾ 1459 —2¼
Jan 1462 1481 1454¼ 1465¼ —1¾
Mar 1464½ 1482¾ 1456 1467 —1½
May 1465½ 1484 1458¾ 1469¾ —1
Jul 1464¾ 1482½ 1457½ 1468¾ —1
Aug 1440¼ 1459¼ 1440 1446½ —1
Sep 1407¾ 1415½ 1398¾ 1404¼
Nov 1379¾ 1394½ 1372½ 1385½ +1¼
Mar 1378 1378 1378 1378
May 1380 1380 1373½ 1378 +5
Nov 1300 1300 1297 1297 —1½
Nov 1250 1250 1250 1250 —2½
Est. sales 162,631. Wed.’s sales 173,131
Wed.’s open int 662,733, up 6,423

