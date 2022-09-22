CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|896½
|922½
|891
|915
|+11¼
|Mar
|908
|933¼
|902½
|926
|+10¾
|May
|915¼
|937½
|910
|930¾
|+9
|Jul
|905¾
|920¾
|896¾
|915½
|+5¼
|Sep
|900¾
|914¾
|893¾
|913
|+5¾
|Dec
|898
|916¼
|895
|914¾
|+5¾
|Mar
|905
|905
|899¾
|899¾
|—4¼
|May
|883
|892½
|883
|892½
|Jul
|852½
|859
|849
|859
|+6½
|Est. sales 86,688.
|Wed.’s sales 154,979
|Wed.’s open int 288,320,
|up 2,753
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|683½
|691
|681½
|689½
|+4
|Mar
|688¾
|695¾
|686½
|694½
|+4¼
|May
|690
|696¼
|687¼
|695
|+4¼
|Jul
|683½
|690¼
|681¾
|689
|+4½
|Sep
|640
|645
|639
|642¾
|+2¼
|Dec
|627
|631¼
|624¼
|629¾
|+2½
|Mar
|632¼
|637
|631¾
|637
|+2¾
|May
|633½
|639
|633
|638¾
|+2
|Jul
|632
|636¼
|632
|636
|+2
|Sep
|583¾
|585
|578¾
|585
|+5¾
|Dec
|571¾
|573
|567¼
|568
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 121,269.
|Wed.’s sales 215,287
|Wed.’s open int 1,334,786,
|up 3,945
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|418
|419¾
|411
|416½
|—1¼
|Mar
|420
|420¾
|416¾
|417¾
|—2½
|May
|417½
|417¾
|417½
|417¾
|—5
|Jul
|422½
|422½
|422
|422¼
|—1¼
|Est. sales 228.
|Wed.’s sales 297
|Wed.’s open int 3,749,
|up 16
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1456½
|1476
|1448¾
|1459
|—2¼
|Jan
|1462
|1481
|1454¼
|1465¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|1464½
|1482¾
|1456
|1467
|—1½
|May
|1465½
|1484
|1458¾
|1469¾
|—1
|Jul
|1464¾
|1482½
|1457½
|1468¾
|—1
|Aug
|1440¼
|1459¼
|1440
|1446½
|—1
|Sep
|1407¾
|1415½
|1398¾
|1404¼
|Nov
|1379¾
|1394½
|1372½
|1385½
|+1¼
|Mar
|1378
|1378
|1378
|1378
|+½
|May
|1380
|1380
|1373½
|1378
|+5
|Nov
|1300
|1300
|1297
|1297
|—1½
|Nov
|1250
|1250
|1250
|1250
|—2½
|Est. sales 162,631.
|Wed.’s sales 173,131
|Wed.’s open int 662,733,
|up 6,423
