CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 896½ 922½ 891 915 +11¼ Mar 908 933¼ 902½ 926 +10¾ May 915¼ 937½ 910 930¾ +9 Jul 905¾ 920¾ 896¾ 915½ +5¼ Sep 900¾ 914¾ 893¾ 913 +5¾ Dec 898 916¼ 895 914¾ +5¾ Mar 905 905 899¾ 899¾ —4¼ May 883 892½ 883 892½ Jul 852½ 859 849 859 +6½ Est. sales 86,688. Wed.’s sales 154,979 Wed.’s open int 288,320, up 2,753 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 683½ 691 681½ 689½ +4 Mar 688¾ 695¾ 686½ 694½ +4¼ May 690 696¼ 687¼ 695 +4¼ Jul 683½ 690¼ 681¾ 689 +4½ Sep 640 645 639 642¾ +2¼ Dec 627 631¼ 624¼ 629¾ +2½ Mar 632¼ 637 631¾ 637 +2¾ May 633½ 639 633 638¾ +2 Jul 632 636¼ 632 636 +2 Sep 583¾ 585 578¾ 585 +5¾ Dec 571¾ 573 567¼ 568 — ¼ Est. sales 121,269. Wed.’s sales 215,287 Wed.’s open int 1,334,786, up 3,945 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 418 419¾ 411 416½ —1¼ Mar 420 420¾ 416¾ 417¾ —2½ May 417½ 417¾ 417½ 417¾ —5 Jul 422½ 422½ 422 422¼ —1¼ Est. sales 228. Wed.’s sales 297 Wed.’s open int 3,749, up 16 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1456½ 1476 1448¾ 1459 —2¼ Jan 1462 1481 1454¼ 1465¼ —1¾ Mar 1464½ 1482¾ 1456 1467 —1½ May 1465½ 1484 1458¾ 1469¾ —1 Jul 1464¾ 1482½ 1457½ 1468¾ —1 Aug 1440¼ 1459¼ 1440 1446½ —1 Sep 1407¾ 1415½ 1398¾ 1404¼ Nov 1379¾ 1394½ 1372½ 1385½ +1¼ Mar 1378 1378 1378 1378 +½ May 1380 1380 1373½ 1378 +5 Nov 1300 1300 1297 1297 —1½ Nov 1250 1250 1250 1250 —2½ Est. sales 162,631. Wed.’s sales 173,131 Wed.’s open int 662,733, up 6,423

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.