CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|857¼
|861¼
|819¼
|825½
|—34¼
|Mar
|871
|875
|835¼
|841
|—33¾
|May
|880¼
|882
|845¼
|850¼
|—33¾
|Jul
|873¾
|873¾
|839½
|845½
|—30¼
|Sep
|870
|870
|843
|848½
|—28¼
|Dec
|876
|876
|850¼
|855¼
|—27
|Mar
|873½
|873½
|849
|852¼
|—28¼
|Est. sales 35,918.
|Fri.’s sales 67,681
|Fri.’s open int 284,443
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|675¾
|680
|668¼
|673¾
|—3½
|Mar
|681
|686
|674
|679
|—4
|May
|681¼
|686¼
|675
|679¾
|—3¾
|Jul
|675¾
|680
|670
|674½
|—3
|Sep
|634½
|635
|629½
|633½
|Dec
|620
|623¼
|617
|620½
|+½
|Mar
|629¾
|629¾
|625
|625¾
|—1¼
|May
|629
|629
|629
|629
|—
|¼
|Jul
|624¼
|626¾
|624¼
|626¾
|+¼
|Dec
|564½
|564½
|563¼
|563¼
|+1¼
|Dec
|530½
|535
|530½
|535
|+7½
|Est. sales 73,105.
|Fri.’s sales 177,160
|Fri.’s open int 1,320,567,
|up 3,162
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|396¼
|406
|396¼
|399½
|+3½
|Mar
|408¼
|409
|402½
|402½
|+2½
|Est. sales 136.
|Fri.’s sales 209
|Fri.’s open int 3,811,
|up 44
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1446
|1465¾
|1438¼
|1461½
|+13
|Jan
|1452¼
|1472
|1444¾
|1467
|+11¾
|Mar
|1453¾
|1472
|1445½
|1467½
|+11½
|May
|1453
|1472¼
|1448¼
|1468¾
|+11¾
|Jul
|1455½
|1469¾
|1445¾
|1466¼
|+12
|Aug
|1434¾
|1445¾
|1422¼
|1443¼
|+12½
|Nov
|1364¼
|1379½
|1359½
|1379½
|+13½
|Jan
|1374¾
|1379½
|1374
|1379½
|+11
|Mar
|1365¼
|1369½
|1365¼
|1369½
|+9¾
|Est. sales 75,194.
|Fri.’s sales 132,332
|Fri.’s open int 651,606
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|68.74
|69.10
|67.49
|68.48
|—.18
|Dec
|66.02
|66.39
|64.67
|65.70
|—.26
|Jan
|64.93
|65.32
|63.66
|64.67
|—.22
|Mar
|63.88
|64.20
|62.56
|63.56
|—.20
|May
|62.97
|63.23
|61.71
|62.76
|—.13
|Jul
|62.07
|62.25
|60.86
|61.71
|—.23
|Aug
|61.17
|61.17
|60.22
|60.98
|—.04
|Sep
|60.34
|60.34
|59.62
|60.16
|—.05
|Oct
|59.44
|59.54
|59.17
|59.54
|+.11
|Dec
|59.13
|59.15
|57.94
|58.76
|—.23
|Est. sales 38,515.
|Fri.’s sales 110,857
|Fri.’s open int 400,224,
|up 3,228
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|429.00
|436.30
|428.10
|436.20
|+6.60
|Dec
|421.00
|428.50
|420.20
|428.30
|+6.60
|Jan
|415.60
|423.00
|414.90
|423.00
|+6.60
|Mar
|407.50
|414.40
|407.40
|414.40
|+5.50
|May
|405.30
|410.00
|404.60
|410.00
|+4.80
|Jul
|405.80
|409.00
|405.20
|409.00
|+4.70
|Aug
|401.70
|402.60
|401.20
|402.60
|+3.00
|Sep
|394.90
|395.80
|394.90
|395.80
|+2.90
|Dec
|385.40
|386.30
|385.10
|386.30
|+3.20
|Est. sales 39,907.
|Fri.’s sales 87,870
|Fri.’s open int 382,022,
|up 808
