CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 857¼ 861¼ 819¼ 825½ —34¼ Mar 871 875 835¼ 841 —33¾ May 880¼ 882 845¼ 850¼ —33¾ Jul 873¾ 873¾ 839½ 845½ —30¼ Sep 870 870 843 848½ —28¼ Dec 876 876 850¼ 855¼ —27 Mar 873½ 873½ 849 852¼ —28¼ Est. sales 35,918. Fri.’s sales 67,681 Fri.’s open int 284,443 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 675¾ 680 668¼ 673¾ —3½ Mar 681 686 674 679 —4 May 681¼ 686¼ 675 679¾ —3¾ Jul 675¾ 680 670 674½ —3 Sep 634½ 635 629½ 633½ Dec 620 623¼ 617 620½ +½ Mar 629¾ 629¾ 625 625¾ —1¼ May 629 629 629 629 — ¼ Jul 624¼ 626¾ 624¼ 626¾ +¼ Dec 564½ 564½ 563¼ 563¼ +1¼ Dec 530½ 535 530½ 535 +7½ Est. sales 73,105. Fri.’s sales 177,160 Fri.’s open int 1,320,567, up 3,162 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 396¼ 406 396¼ 399½ +3½ Mar 408¼ 409 402½ 402½ +2½ Est. sales 136. Fri.’s sales 209 Fri.’s open int 3,811, up 44 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1446 1465¾ 1438¼ 1461½ +13 Jan 1452¼ 1472 1444¾ 1467 +11¾ Mar 1453¾ 1472 1445½ 1467½ +11½ May 1453 1472¼ 1448¼ 1468¾ +11¾ Jul 1455½ 1469¾ 1445¾ 1466¼ +12 Aug 1434¾ 1445¾ 1422¼ 1443¼ +12½ Nov 1364¼ 1379½ 1359½ 1379½ +13½ Jan 1374¾ 1379½ 1374 1379½ +11 Mar 1365¼ 1369½ 1365¼ 1369½ +9¾ Est. sales 75,194. Fri.’s sales 132,332 Fri.’s open int 651,606 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 68.74 69.10 67.49 68.48 —.18 Dec 66.02 66.39 64.67 65.70 —.26 Jan 64.93 65.32 63.66 64.67 —.22 Mar 63.88 64.20 62.56 63.56 —.20 May 62.97 63.23 61.71 62.76 —.13 Jul 62.07 62.25 60.86 61.71 —.23 Aug 61.17 61.17 60.22 60.98 —.04 Sep 60.34 60.34 59.62 60.16 —.05 Oct 59.44 59.54 59.17 59.54 +.11 Dec 59.13 59.15 57.94 58.76 —.23 Est. sales 38,515. Fri.’s sales 110,857 Fri.’s open int 400,224, up 3,228 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 429.00 436.30 428.10 436.20 +6.60 Dec 421.00 428.50 420.20 428.30 +6.60 Jan 415.60 423.00 414.90 423.00 +6.60 Mar 407.50 414.40 407.40 414.40 +5.50 May 405.30 410.00 404.60 410.00 +4.80 Jul 405.80 409.00 405.20 409.00 +4.70 Aug 401.70 402.60 401.20 402.60 +3.00 Sep 394.90 395.80 394.90 395.80 +2.90 Dec 385.40 386.30 385.10 386.30 +3.20 Est. sales 39,907. Fri.’s sales 87,870 Fri.’s open int 382,022, up 808

