Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 6:40 PM

Balanced Fund 14614.70 – .56 – 2.30 – 14.54

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2083.73 – 1.14 – 2.20 – 15.13

Emerging Markets 334.45 – .83 – 2.96 – 22.80

Equity Income Fund 16182.17 – .31 – 2.51 – 9.27

GNMA 711.14 – .81 – 1.07 – 8.58

General Municipal Debt 1364.47 – .37 – 1.20 – 11.27

Gold Fund 264.87 – 1.22 – 4.77 – 28.36

High Current Yield 2327.87 – .44 – 1.55 – 10.69

High Yield Municipal 651.98 – .43 – 1.58 – 12.53

International Fund 1949.32 – .34 – 3.07 – 22.73

Science and Technology Fund 3887.87 – 1.11 – 4.83 – 32.06

Short Investment Grade 374.88 – .21 – .23 – 3.83

Short Municipal 188.56 – .02 – .10 – 2.38

US Government 649.72 – .63 – 1.11 – 10.52

