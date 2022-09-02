Balanced Fund 14693.87 – .35 – 2.26 – 14.07 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2103.59 + .20 – 1.84 – 14.33 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14693.87 – .35 – 2.26 – 14.07

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2103.59 + .20 – 1.84 – 14.33

Emerging Markets 336.92 – .83 – 2.90 – 22.23

Equity Income Fund 16222.79 – .86 – 2.67 – 9.04

GNMA 717.82 + .46 – .51 – 7.72

General Municipal Debt 1368.96 – .08 – 1.14 – 10.98

Gold Fund 268.80 + 3.14 – 4.60 – 27.30

High Current Yield 2334.46 + .22 – 1.80 – 10.44

High Yield Municipal 655.34 – .02 – 1.34 – 12.08

International Fund 1956.75 – .18 – 3.11 – 22.43

Science and Technology Fund 3918.15 – 1.27 – 5.31 – 31.53

Short Investment Grade 375.54 + .19 – .13 – 3.66

Short Municipal 188.56 – .01 – .17 – 2.38

US Government 654.79 + .52 – .73 – 9.82

