How to Add Texture to Home Design

Whether you’re setting up a new home for the first time or are giving your interior a refresh, it’s natural to want a living space that’s inviting, appealing and comfortable. And a good way to achieve that is to focus on adding texture to your home. Here, we’ll discuss what texture is and how to incorporate it into your design plans:

— What Is Texture in Interior Design?

— How Can I Add Texture to a Room?

— What Are the Easiest Ways to Add Texture to a Room?

— What Are the Most Affordable Ways to Add Texture to Home Design?

— Which Fabrics Are Hot Right Now?

What Is Texture in Interior Design?

When we talk about adding texture to home design, we’re enhancing the way living spaces look and feel by incorporating textiles and different finishes. The goal is to have these enhancements complement one another to create a space that’s inviting as well as visually and physically appealing.

Many interior designers are seeing an uptick in clients who want to focus on adding texture to their personal spaces. Ellie Mroz, founder and principal designer at Ellie Mroz Design in Westfield, NJ, thinks part of the trend may have stemmed from the pandemic.

After spending so much time isolated at home, people are willing to invest in making their living spaces more unique and appealing. Plus, she says, people are now ready and excited to welcome friends and family back into their homes, and so they want their homes to feel inviting.

To be clear, though, texture in home design isn’t just a recent trend. “Our firm has always believed in layering on the texture to make a design visually interesting, approachable and comfortable,” says Mroz.

How Can I Add Texture to a Room?

There are so many options for adding texture to a room, and often, it pays to start with a relatively empty space and add different layers of texture as you go along. In a living room, you might, for example, start with a new couch, and then add throw blankets and pillows to that couch to introduce different colors and fabrics. You might put down a rug over hardwood flooring to add some softness, and then put up window treatments so your space features a host of feels and finishes.

That said, Mroz cautions about going overboard with different colors and patterns, as that can create a busy and unsettling vibe. Often, she says, “Adding texture in a more monochromatic palette creates a warm and comfortable feel.”

Remember, too, that while contrasting fabrics that play nicely off of each other are a great way to add texture, it’s best to focus on quality over quantity. The goal shouldn’t be to cram as many different fabrics into a given room as possible.

What Are the Easiest Ways to Add Texture to a Room?

If you’re looking for a relatively simple way to add texture to your home, Mroz suggests focusing on accessories and soft finishes. “Layering in throw pillows in various textures and sizes, in addition to throw blankets” works well, she says.

“A rug is also a great place to add texture,” says Mroz. “Since it takes up so much of a room’s square footage, it packs a punch.”

Enhancing your walls could go a long way, too. Mroz says that a grasscloth wallpaper or woven wall covering can really warm a room up and add visual interest. So can window treatments like drapes and curtains.

What Are the Most Affordable Ways to Add Texture to Home Design?

Adding texture doesn’t have to be a budget-busting endeavor, insists Mroz. That’s because small additions can really have a big impact.

“The most affordable way to add texture would be by adding some throw pillows or bedding to your already existing furniture. Or even a small accent rug,” says Mroz.

Which Fabrics Are Hot Right Now?

A big part of adding texture to home design is changing the physical feel of your interior. And so choosing the right textiles is essential. In fact, it’s a good idea to experiment with different fabrics to see which you find most physically appealing. If you have a leather couch, for example, and are looking to make it cozier, you could try some velvet throw pillows or a knit cotton throw blanket.

Meanwhile, Mroz says, her firm has been seeing a lot of boucle, sherpa, linen and knotted wools. These materials not only look great, but feel great.

Ultimately, though, it’s a good idea to compare your options based on look and feel, but also, cost. In many cases, a lower-end material will achieve the same goal as a higher-end one at a far more palatable price point.

