Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 3.25 cents at $8.6775 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 1.50 cents at $6.8625 a bushel; Dec. oats lost 8 cents at $4.9225 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans fell 7.50 cents at 14.6175 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 1.10 cents at $1.4577 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was unchanged at $1.7967 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose 1.50 cents at $.9662 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.