Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

September 14, 2022, 3:51 PM

Wheat for Sep. rose 11.75 cents at $8.5375 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 10.50 cents at $6.8225 a bushel, Sep. oats was off .25 cent at $4.1625 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 30.50 cents at $14.1625 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .45 cent at $1.4435 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .52 cent at $1.7997 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell 1.05 cents at $.9470 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

