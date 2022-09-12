Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives' | Rules for those paying respect to queen | A queen and her corgis
Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

September 12, 2022, 3:34 PM

Wheat for Sep. fell 12 cents at $8.4125 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 13.75 cents at $7.1225 a bushel, Sep. oats rose 16.75 cents at $4.2450 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 60.50 cents at $15.4975 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .08 cent at $1.4575 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle lost 1.48 cents at $1.8152 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell 1.30 cents at $.9187 a pound.

