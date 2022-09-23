RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine defenders, Putin ally in prisoner swap | Tears for Russians called up to fight | DC prayer service honors war victims | Economist: Ukraine needs funds
AP Top Political News at 1:28 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 12:00 AM

World opinion shifts against Russia as Ukraine worries grow

McCarthy unveils House GOP’s big ideas, but challenges ahead

Budd embraces Trump, abortion opposition in NC Senate race

Trump’s legal woes mount without protection of presidency

EXPLAINER: Declassification in spotlight during Trump probe

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

Governors races take on new prominence, with higher stakes

House Democrats pass police funding bills despite divisions

Antony Blinken’s father, former diplomat and banker, dies

US sanctions Iranian morality police after woman’s death

