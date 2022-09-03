LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump rallies for Oz, Mastriano in Pa. amid midterm worries

Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure

US OKs $1B arms sale to Taiwan as tensions rise with China

$1 billion in federal economic grants headed coast to coast

Biden seeks $47B for Ukraine, COVID-19, monkeypox, disasters

Trump White House lawyers arrive for Jan. 6 grand jury

Biden picks White House veteran to run revived climate drive

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to record 10 years for Jan. 6 riot

Biden to host Pacific Island summit with wary eye on China

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

White House issues federal workforce to-do list to meet green-government goals

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up