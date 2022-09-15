Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll
A new space race? China adds urgency to US return to moon
Biden’s tight spot: a union backer out to avert rail strike
‘Car guy’ Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
Money approved for states to build car-charging network
Election denier Bolduc wins New Hampshire GOP Senate race
3 Iranian citizens charged in broad hacking campaign in US
US sets up Afghan relief fund with frozen central bank money
Abortion ban legislation adds to political challenge for GOP
Biden chooses veteran diplomat for new US envoy to Russia
