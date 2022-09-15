Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Huge line to view coffin | Photos
AP Top Political News at 12:25 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 15, 2022, 12:00 AM

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

A new space race? China adds urgency to US return to moon

Biden’s tight spot: a union backer out to avert rail strike

‘Car guy’ Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

Money approved for states to build car-charging network

Election denier Bolduc wins New Hampshire GOP Senate race

3 Iranian citizens charged in broad hacking campaign in US

US sets up Afghan relief fund with frozen central bank money

Abortion ban legislation adds to political challenge for GOP

Biden chooses veteran diplomat for new US envoy to Russia

