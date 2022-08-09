The 22 Best Restaurants in Palm Springs, California

Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic dinner out, a decadent brunch with friends, or a farm-to-table lunch to…

Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic dinner out, a decadent brunch with friends, or a farm-to-table lunch to fuel you in between shopping and hiking, Palm Springs’ dining scene has got you covered. U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to come up with this selection of the best eateries in Palm Springs.

With numerous award-winning restaurants, there’s sure to be something to satisfy your taste buds in this California desert destination.

(Note: Some of the following restaurants may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. New policies may be in place, including requirements for proof of vaccination, capacity restrictions, reservation requirements or mask mandates. Check the establishment’s website before your visit.)

Rooster and the Pig

Dine on Vietnamese-American cuisine at Rooster and the Pig for a casual atmosphere and top-notch food. The menu includes items such as lemongrass pork, tempura jackfruit and pan-seared cod; recent patrons call the food imaginative and delicious, with a number of vegetarian-friendly choices. You can wash your meal down with a variety of beverages — or sample them while you wait, since Rooster and the Pig doesn’t take reservations. You’ll find drink options both alcoholic (such as beer, specialty cocktails, wine and sake) and nonalcoholic (including Vietnamese iced coffee, jasmine tea and sodas). The indoor seating consists of bar seats and casual tables, and there is an outdoor patio with limited seating. Keep in mind that the restaurant is cashless and offers dine-in only.

Address: 356 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Note: Rooster and the Pig was temporarily closed at the time of publication for its summer break. It is expected to reopen in September 2022.

Workshop Kitchen + Bar

This industrial-chic eatery pairs concrete walls and tables with warm lighting to produce a unique modernist setting for its colorful, contemporary American cuisine. You can sit in an intimate booth (typically reserved for parties of 3 to 4 people), at the communal center dining table or in the courtyard for an alfresco dinner. Workshop Kitchen + Bar chef and owner Michael Beckman’s dishes are inspired by many seasonal ingredients sourced locally from farms. The kitchen team also maintains small gardens with fresh herbs and flowers for use in Workshop recipes. This award-winning restaurant’s dinner menu features innovative fare such as goat cheese pierogi, morel miso chicken and steak grilled over wood fire; there’s also a wide selection of cocktails and other drinks. Recent diners praise the architecture and food, though some felt the portion sizes could be bigger. You can make an advance reservation to dine here, but reviewers say you may still be in for a slight wait.

Address: 800 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Bar Cecil

Bar Cecil’s namesake, Cecil Beaton, was an artist of many different trades, including an Oscar-winning set and costume designer; this Palm Springs eatery aims to celebrate creativity and diversity in his honor. Bar Cecil is thus the place to soak in all the good things in life over a plate of rigatoni alla vodka or beef tartare, among other fare inspired by American and European bistros. If you’re feeling fancy, a section of the menu titled “Why Not?” invites diners to splurge on items like wagyu steak, caviar or the “Fifty Dollar Martini.” Gluten-free and vegan options are available as well. Choose from colorful booths, bar chairs and tables indoors or eat outside on the patio. Note that all reservations are made online but will only be accepted 30 days out, and this cashless restaurant cannot accommodate parties larger than six. Patrons say they love the beautiful ambiance and attentive service.

Address: 1555 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite H-104, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Mr. Lyons Steakhouse

Mr. Lyons Steakhouse may just be where you want to go to impress a date, given the swanky ambiance, great service and high-quality ingredients described by past guests — though some caution it can be pricey. Not only does this restaurant serve classic steakhouse fare, such as prime filet mignon, Japanese wagyu and beef Wellington, but you’ll also find seafood, salads and even vegetarian-friendly options like veggie Wellington. Choose your favorite main course and add a sauce or side dish — but don’t forget dessert (diners recommend the sticky toffee bread pudding). You can enhance your meal with a glass of bubbly, a craft cocktail or some dessert wine. Dine alfresco on the patio or inside the dining room; you can make a reservation online.

Address: 233 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Chef Tanya’s Kitchen

The food at Chef Tanya’s Kitchen is known for being tasty — and some of the best vegan cuisine in the area. The gourmet plant-based menu at this Palm Springs deli and marketplace focuses on flavor and health, inspired by executive chef Tanya Petrovna’s love of “good food, nature and the animal kingdom.” Menu items at this lunch and dinner spot include sandwiches, tempeh “powerburgers,” soups, salads and desserts. Even nonvegans are impressed with the culinary offerings here and say they look forward to returning. Keep in mind that this vegan eatery may be best for takeout, as there is limited seating. In Palm Desert, about 10 miles southeast, you’ll find another location of Chef Tanya’s Kitchen, as well as a vegan ice cream shop called Chef Tanya’s Kreamery next door.

Address: 706 S. Eugene Road, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Boozehounds

Boozehounds makes dogs and their owners feel welcome with a contemporary indoor-outdoor dining space for people and pets to socialize, drink and dine. The dog-friendly venue features an expansive open-air atrium, patio and cabana bar, as well as indoor seating in the main dining room, lounge or bar (but note that dogs aren’t allowed inside). With happy hours seven days a week, weekend brunch, views of the gorgeous San Jacinto Mountains and a specialized dog menu, it’s no surprise Boozehounds is a Palm Springs hot spot. Executive chef Aric Ianni crafts seasonal Southern California fare inspired by Japanese cuisine and other influences. While your pup feasts on turkey gizzards, a chicken bowl or duck treats — among many other treats — you can opt for dinner menu items such as adobo chicken or a vegan dog. Boozehounds wouldn’t be complete, of course, without drink menus spanning cocktails to beer and sake to wine. Patrons call the food and service just as good for dogs as for their owners.

Address: 2080 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

1501 Uptown Gastropub

At 1501 Uptown Gastropub, customers can enjoy the tranquil ambiance of the patio or the diner-style interior seating while enjoying fresh, seasonal food. With menus spanning lunch and dinner to happy hour and weekend brunch, there is sure to be something for every type of diner. Kickstart your Sunday with bananas Foster-style French toast or wind down your day with offerings like shepherd’s pie or lobster and blue crab macaroni and cheese. You can always complement your meal with a nonalcoholic beer or a mocktail if you’re not looking to order off the extensive bar menu. Guest reviews highlight the inviting atmosphere and say the food is superb. Reservations can be made online for either indoor or outdoor dining.

Address: 1501 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

FARM

FARM is a Provencal-style, farm-to-table restaurant serving traditional French dishes on a garden patio with a focus on locally sourced ingredients, French-press coffee, house-made jams and all items made fresh to order. For dinner or lunch, sink your teeth into sweet or savory crepes, omelets, brioche French toast, sandwiches or salads. Dinner is a prix fixe menu that includes an amuse bouche, appetizer, palate cleanser, entree and dessert — but note that there aren’t any vegan options. Reservations are available for dinner only, and FARM cannot accommodate parties with more than 10 guests. Customers say one of their favorite things about the place is the charming ambiance, especially on the patio.

Address: 6 La Plaza, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Sandfish Sushi & Whiskey

Located in Uptown Palm Springs, this hip eatery specializes in sushi and whiskey pairings for a memorable meal in the Scandinavian-style interior. The Sandfish Sushi & Whiskey menu is curated by award-winning chef Engin Onural — a qualifier for the 2017 Sushi World Cup in Japan and one of the top sushi chefs in the world. For your sushi selection, you can choose from hand, classic and maki rolls alongside nigiri and sashimi, but the real showstoppers are the signature rolls. Diners may also enjoy signature plates at Sandfish such as bao buns and seafood dishes. The chef-designed tasting menu could be a good choice to satisfy your whole party. Be sure to take advantage of the globally inspired whiskey list that can be consumed over ice or in a cocktail. Sake, beer and wine are also available, as are mocktails. Recent guests say the food and drinks are equally tasty, recommending the omakase cocktail in particular. You can make reservations for this dinner spot online.

Address: 1556 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Tac/Quila

If you love FARM, you’ll want to give Tac/Quila a try, as it is from the same restaurateurs. For your meal, you’ll travel to Mexico without leaving Palm Springs with gourmet Jalisco-style cuisine and specialty tequilas. Recent guests appreciate the fresh and innovative menu along with the drink selection. The food and decor represent the rich, colorful and authentic Mexican culture. If you’re in the mood for mouthwatering tacos, you’re in luck. The menu includes an assortment of street tacos made with carnitas, carne asada, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp or veggies, along with a variety of appetizers, plates, sides and desserts. Due to the size of the restaurant, Tac/Quila cannot accommodate parties of more than eight people.

Address: 415 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Paul Bar/Food

Don’t let its location in a strip mall fool you. Paul Bar/Food is a classic American bar serving tasty meals and snacks, in a speakeasy environment. Chow down on finger-licking buffalo chicken wings, a short-rib dip sandwich with caramelized onions or an iceberg wedge salad with all the classic fixings. With this eatery for dinner and an evening bar scene, recent patrons appreciate the atmosphere, expert mixologists and food preparation.

Address: 3700 E. Vista Chino, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Note: Paul Bar/Food was temporarily closed at the time of publication. It is expected to reopen in September 2022.

Wilma & Frieda

Get your fix of comfort food with brunch at Wilma & Frieda on Palm Canyon Drive in downtown Palm Springs. Named after the owners’ grandmothers, the meals bring back the nostalgia of childhood, but cater to an adult’s palate. This award-winning restaurant serves items such as churro waffle, blackberry custard French toast, griddled meatloaf, craft grilled cheese sandwiches, make-your-own burgers and more. Guests raved about the flavorful food, generous portions and friendly service.

Address: 155 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

El Mirasol Cocina Mexicana

Serving lunch and dinner menus consisting of traditional Mexican fare, El Mirasol Cocina Mexicana provides a casual environment with indoor and outdoor seating. Dine on items such as crispy mini chorizo tacos or machaca con queso, or order Mexico’s national dish, pollo en mole poblano, for chicken in a sauce made with chiles, cocoa and pumpkin seeds For a refreshing pairing, consider an ice cold skinny, mango or Don Julio margarita. If you’re interested in breakfast, visit the restaurant’s second location in Palm Springs, El Mirasol at Los Arboles Hotel, offering morning fare. Diners agree the restaurant has wonderful food, drinks and service.

Address: 140 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264

AsiaSF Palm Springs

This newcomer to Palm Springs brings entertaining nightlife to the area through an interactive and sophisticated cabaret dinner show that is hailed as a must-do by recent guests. Transgender women perform the show and the establishment is LGBTQ-owned. The stage is set in the middle of the dining room, and patrons enjoy a three-course meal while singing along and watching the Vegas-style show with talented performers. After, visitors can dance the night away at the Forbidden City Nightclub. If you’re more of a brunchgoer, consider AsiaSF’s festive Sunday Brunch.

Address: 1555 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Note: AsiaSF Palm Springs was temporarily closed at the time of publication for its summer break. It is expected to reopen in fall 2022.

Roly China Fusion

With the motto, “be healthy, be happy, be loved,” Roly China Fusion brings smiles to its patrons with flavorful, fresh, award-winning Chinese fusion cuisine. Chef and owner Chad Gardnerv’s cooking was influenced by his mother, who was a chef in food-centric Sonoma County. Inspired by his husband, Roly, who played a part in bringing class and whimsy to the establishment, the chef strives to infuse his dishes with love. Guests can enjoy an appetizer, meal or cocktail in the cozy dining room, pet-friendly outdoor bar or lively lounge. The Chef’s Table provides an elevated dining experience, and the Sunday Drag Brunch provides patrons with entertainment while eating. As Roly China Fusion is a favorite among locals and visitors alike, recent patrons like the food and cocktails, along with the attentive staff.

Address: 1107 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Johannes Restaurant

For an upscale European dining experience, Johannes Restaurant offers global cuisine from Austrian-born owner and chef Johannes Bacher. With an eclectic menu, elegant atmosphere and impeccable service, the restaurant has won many accolades. Inspired by his travels, Bacher’s menu consists of items such as pan-seared Maine scallops, Malayan meatballs, cheese spätzeln (a small, dumpling-like dish), Wiener schnitzel (a thin slice of veal that’s breaded and fried) and sustainably sourced Faroe Island salmon. Recent diners say the crispy duck and schnitzel are highlights on the menu, and they appreciate the cozy ambiance.

Address: 196 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92292

TAKA SHIN

Dinner at TAKA SHIN is artfully designed and thoughtfully prepared. Situated in the heart of downtown, this restaurant is one of the only sushi bars in Palm Springs. Here, diners will discover traditional Japanese cuisine with a contemporary twist. Chef Shin Kokubo serves guests omakase-style (chef’s choice) sushi, which is made fresh daily. In addition to sushi, the menu also includes sashimi, nigiri and tempura. Recent visitors describe the sushi at TAKA SHIN as fresh, authentic and delicious.

Address: 641 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Spencer’s Restaurant

Grab a date and head to Spencer’s Restaurant for an elegant night out with four-star cuisine inspired by the French-Pacific Rim. Dine outdoors by the fire pit under trees strewn with sparkling string lights, while you feast on American paddlefish caviar, smoked Scottish salmon, New Zealand rack of lamb, or steak and lobster. Or, opt for the prix fixe three-course menu with choice of appetizer, entree and dessert. This multiple award-winning restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Recent visitors raved about the intimate and magical ambiance. Proof of vaccination and photo ID are required for all diners.

Address: 701 W. Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262

The Heyday

For a deliciously messy burger, head to The Heyday for a casual meal of gourmet smash burgers, crinkle-cut fries and Thrifty ice cream. Some recent patrons say the burgers are juicy with tons of flavor, and several note the carhop-style drive-through is a fun way to pick up your meal. Situated within the Hilton Palm Springs, the restaurant is open for lunch and dinner with a variety of house cocktails, limited-time specials, burgers, chicken sandwiches and salads.

Address: 400 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Blackbook

Blackbook is a bar and “Little Kitchen” that is a hit with locals and visitors alike, including LGBTQ communities. Named after the Nevada Gaming Commission’s “black book,” which lists people who have been excluded from establishments, this Blackbook strives to do the opposite as an inclusive place to grab a drink and food. Recent patrons praise the well-crafted cocktails and mountain views from the patio. Choose from more than 450 types of whiskey, as well as craft beers, hard seltzers and spiked kombucha. While imbibing your favorite beverage, fill up on regionally inspired American bar fare, gourmet burgers and Nashville hot chicken from “The Little Kitchen.”

Address: 315 E. Arenas Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Persimmon Bistro & Wine Bar

Situated in the inspiring Meyerman Sculpture Garden at the Palm Springs Art Museum, Persimmon Bistro serves European coastal cuisine with a wine-forward focus. Spend an afternoon browsing modern and contemporary art followed by a bistro meal consisting of wood-fired pizzas, paninis, salads or artisan cheese boards. To compliment your meal, choose from a large variety of carefully selected wines, wine cocktails, craft beers and more. Of note: Wine tastings are scheduled to return in October 2022; the tastings are offered on Saturdays and include four wine selections. With multiple five-star ratings on Yelp, visitors found the bistro to be a hidden gem in the pleasant courtyard with an outstanding menu and staff. Museum admission is not required to visit Persimmon.

Address: 101 N. Museum Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Lulu California Bistro

This Palm Springs staple offers an all-day menu of appetizers, soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, pastas, pizza and desserts. Owners Barbara and Jerry Keller have worked hard to create a hip atmosphere at this award-winning restaurant serving the best of California cuisine. Lulu’s is also home to a notable collection of artwork, showcasing local artists’ sculptures, murals and photographs. Recent patrons of the restaurant appreciated the atmosphere, three-course meal deal and awesome customer service.

Address: 200 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

