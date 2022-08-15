CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|802
|804½
|778
|801¾
|—4¼
|Dec
|819¼
|821
|795¼
|818
|—4½
|Mar
|832
|834
|809
|831¾
|—3¾
|May
|844
|844
|819
|841
|—3½
|Jul
|842
|842¼
|818¼
|837¾
|—5
|Sep
|839½
|845¾
|825¼
|840¾
|—4¾
|Dec
|838¾
|851¾
|827¾
|846½
|—3½
|Jul
|798
|798
|798
|798
|—6¾
|Est. sales 59,842.
|Fri.’s sales 102,433
|Fri.’s open int 318,728
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|630½
|635¼
|616½
|626
|—13¾
|Dec
|633
|638¼
|618
|627¼
|—15
|Mar
|639¼
|644¾
|625½
|634¾
|—14¼
|May
|642¾
|647½
|628¾
|638
|—13½
|Jul
|640¾
|645½
|627¼
|636
|—13
|Sep
|604¼
|607¾
|596¾
|603
|—8
|Dec
|595¼
|597¼
|588½
|595
|—4½
|Mar
|601¼
|603¼
|596
|602
|—4¾
|May
|601½
|605¼
|601½
|605¼
|—5
|Dec
|541½
|545¾
|536½
|545½
|—2
|Est. sales 176,799.
|Fri.’s sales 375,244
|Fri.’s open int 1,313,821,
|up 309
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|453
|467¼
|449¾
|462
|+3¾
|Dec
|427
|433¾
|407¼
|429
|+1½
|Mar
|423
|428¼
|418½
|428¼
|+½
|Est. sales 132.
|Fri.’s sales 254
|Fri.’s open int 2,766,
|up 22
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1521
|1530¾
|1464¼
|1492½
|—42½
|Nov
|1441¾
|1443¾
|1386
|1414
|—40¼
|Jan
|1447
|1449¾
|1392
|1420¾
|—39½
|Mar
|1446¼
|1448¾
|1394
|1421
|—38
|May
|1447¼
|1447¾
|1394
|1422½
|—35½
|Jul
|1442
|1445½
|1394¼
|1421
|—34
|Aug
|1393
|1407½
|1371½
|1404½
|—24¾
|Sep
|1347¾
|1359¼
|1347¾
|1359¼
|—23
|Nov
|1354¼
|1356½
|1321¼
|1345½
|—20
|Jan
|1328¾
|1329¼
|1328¾
|1329¼
|—39
|Est. sales 153,756.
|Fri.’s sales 192,456
|Fri.’s open int 593,335,
|up 3,572
