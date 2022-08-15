WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 802 804½ 778 801¾ —4¼
Dec 819¼ 821 795¼ 818 —4½
Mar 832 834 809 831¾ —3¾
May 844 844 819 841 —3½
Jul 842 842¼ 818¼ 837¾ —5
Sep 839½ 845¾ 825¼ 840¾ —4¾
Dec 838¾ 851¾ 827¾ 846½ —3½
Jul 798 798 798 798 —6¾
Est. sales 59,842. Fri.’s sales 102,433
Fri.’s open int 318,728
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 630½ 635¼ 616½ 626 —13¾
Dec 633 638¼ 618 627¼ —15
Mar 639¼ 644¾ 625½ 634¾ —14¼
May 642¾ 647½ 628¾ 638 —13½
Jul 640¾ 645½ 627¼ 636 —13
Sep 604¼ 607¾ 596¾ 603 —8
Dec 595¼ 597¼ 588½ 595 —4½
Mar 601¼ 603¼ 596 602 —4¾
May 601½ 605¼ 601½ 605¼ —5
Dec 541½ 545¾ 536½ 545½ —2
Est. sales 176,799. Fri.’s sales 375,244
Fri.’s open int 1,313,821, up 309
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 453 467¼ 449¾ 462 +3¾
Dec 427 433¾ 407¼ 429 +1½
Mar 423 428¼ 418½ 428¼
Est. sales 132. Fri.’s sales 254
Fri.’s open int 2,766, up 22
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 1521 1530¾ 1464¼ 1492½ —42½
Nov 1441¾ 1443¾ 1386 1414 —40¼
Jan 1447 1449¾ 1392 1420¾ —39½
Mar 1446¼ 1448¾ 1394 1421 —38
May 1447¼ 1447¾ 1394 1422½ —35½
Jul 1442 1445½ 1394¼ 1421 —34
Aug 1393 1407½ 1371½ 1404½ —24¾
Sep 1347¾ 1359¼ 1347¾ 1359¼ —23
Nov 1354¼ 1356½ 1321¼ 1345½ —20
Jan 1328¾ 1329¼ 1328¾ 1329¼ —39
Est. sales 153,756. Fri.’s sales 192,456
Fri.’s open int 593,335, up 3,572

