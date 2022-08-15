CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 802 804½ 778 801¾ —4¼ Dec 819¼ 821 795¼ 818 —4½ Mar 832 834 809 831¾ —3¾ May 844 844 819 841 —3½ Jul 842 842¼ 818¼ 837¾ —5 Sep 839½ 845¾ 825¼ 840¾ —4¾ Dec 838¾ 851¾ 827¾ 846½ —3½ Jul 798 798 798 798 —6¾ Est. sales 59,842. Fri.’s sales 102,433 Fri.’s open int 318,728 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 630½ 635¼ 616½ 626 —13¾ Dec 633 638¼ 618 627¼ —15 Mar 639¼ 644¾ 625½ 634¾ —14¼ May 642¾ 647½ 628¾ 638 —13½ Jul 640¾ 645½ 627¼ 636 —13 Sep 604¼ 607¾ 596¾ 603 —8 Dec 595¼ 597¼ 588½ 595 —4½ Mar 601¼ 603¼ 596 602 —4¾ May 601½ 605¼ 601½ 605¼ —5 Dec 541½ 545¾ 536½ 545½ —2 Est. sales 176,799. Fri.’s sales 375,244 Fri.’s open int 1,313,821, up 309 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 453 467¼ 449¾ 462 +3¾ Dec 427 433¾ 407¼ 429 +1½ Mar 423 428¼ 418½ 428¼ +½ Est. sales 132. Fri.’s sales 254 Fri.’s open int 2,766, up 22 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1521 1530¾ 1464¼ 1492½ —42½ Nov 1441¾ 1443¾ 1386 1414 —40¼ Jan 1447 1449¾ 1392 1420¾ —39½ Mar 1446¼ 1448¾ 1394 1421 —38 May 1447¼ 1447¾ 1394 1422½ —35½ Jul 1442 1445½ 1394¼ 1421 —34 Aug 1393 1407½ 1371½ 1404½ —24¾ Sep 1347¾ 1359¼ 1347¾ 1359¼ —23 Nov 1354¼ 1356½ 1321¼ 1345½ —20 Jan 1328¾ 1329¼ 1328¾ 1329¼ —39 Est. sales 153,756. Fri.’s sales 192,456 Fri.’s open int 593,335, up 3,572

