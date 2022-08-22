CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|754
|761½
|744½
|759¼
|+6
|Dec
|771¼
|779
|762½
|775¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|788¾
|794¾
|779
|791¼
|+3¾
|May
|795
|804
|788¾
|799½
|+2
|Jul
|797¾
|804
|790¼
|798¾
|+1
|Sep
|801¾
|807½
|794
|803¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|810
|813
|802¼
|809
|+1¼
|Est. sales 35,413.
|Fri.’s sales 73,815
|Fri.’s open int 323,647,
|up 275
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|622¾
|629
|618
|622¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|618¼
|625
|614¼
|618½
|—4¾
|Mar
|625¼
|632¼
|621¾
|625¾
|—4¾
|May
|628¼
|634¼
|625
|628¾
|—4½
|Jul
|628
|631½
|622½
|626¾
|—4
|Sep
|594½
|600
|591
|596¼
|—3
|Dec
|586¾
|592
|583¼
|588½
|—1¾
|Mar
|598¼
|598¾
|594½
|597
|—
|¾
|May
|601¾
|601¾
|601¾
|601¾
|+¾
|Dec
|546¾
|546¾
|546¼
|546¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|523
|523
|523
|523
|—1¼
|Est. sales 109,383.
|Fri.’s sales 151,286
|Fri.’s open int 1,311,447,
|up 1,482
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|422¾
|424
|410
|410¼
|—8½
|Dec
|385½
|394½
|384
|386
|—1¼
|Mar
|397¾
|397¾
|393
|393
|+¾
|Est. sales 143.
|Fri.’s sales 214
|Fri.’s open int 3,144,
|up 240
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1484¼
|1506½
|1478
|1503¾
|+15
|Nov
|1398
|1418¼
|1393
|1409¾
|+5¾
|Jan
|1405
|1424½
|1399¾
|1416½
|+5¾
|Mar
|1407¾
|1427¾
|1403½
|1420¼
|+6¾
|May
|1406¼
|1430
|1405½
|1424
|+8¼
|Jul
|1408
|1429
|1405¼
|1423¼
|+8½
|Aug
|1402¾
|1407
|1398¾
|1406
|+10½
|Sep
|1361¼
|1366¼
|1361¼
|1366
|+9¼
|Nov
|1332¼
|1354¾
|1332¼
|1353¾
|+12¾
|Jan
|1356¾
|1357¼
|1351½
|1357¼
|+13
|Nov
|1271¼
|1271¼
|1271¼
|1271¼
|+9¼
|Est. sales 82,847.
|Fri.’s sales 92,310
|Fri.’s open int 595,460,
|up 1,208
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|67.87
|68.37
|67.12
|67.26
|—.64
|Oct
|66.28
|66.79
|65.38
|65.55
|—.77
|Dec
|65.61
|66.22
|64.71
|64.85
|—.85
|Jan
|65.12
|65.63
|64.20
|64.26
|—.92
|Mar
|64.48
|64.75
|63.54
|63.59
|—.89
|May
|63.66
|64.09
|62.85
|62.96
|—.82
|Jul
|62.79
|63.15
|62.13
|62.13
|—.76
|Aug
|62.07
|62.14
|61.24
|61.24
|—.70
|Sep
|60.45
|60.45
|60.45
|60.45
|—.70
|Oct
|59.81
|59.81
|59.81
|59.81
|—.61
|Dec
|60.28
|60.28
|59.55
|59.55
|—.60
|Jan
|59.41
|59.41
|59.41
|59.41
|—.51
|Dec
|58.38
|58.38
|58.28
|58.29
|+.12
|Est. sales 39,680.
|Fri.’s sales 92,367
|Fri.’s open int 411,535,
|up 4,407
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|449.30
|463.40
|445.30
|458.50
|+9.80
|Oct
|408.00
|420.70
|405.30
|417.20
|+9.20
|Dec
|401.60
|414.80
|399.40
|411.30
|+9.00
|Jan
|397.40
|409.90
|395.70
|407.10
|+8.90
|Mar
|389.10
|402.00
|389.10
|399.80
|+8.50
|May
|385.00
|397.50
|385.00
|395.90
|+8.30
|Jul
|385.40
|396.60
|385.40
|395.30
|+8.10
|Aug
|384.30
|384.30
|384.30
|384.30
|+.20
|Sep
|385.00
|385.00
|385.00
|385.00
|+5.50
|Oct
|380.60
|380.60
|380.60
|380.60
|+7.50
|Dec
|370.00
|381.80
|370.00
|381.00
|+8.10
|Jan
|378.80
|379.00
|378.80
|379.00
|+7.80
|Est. sales 39,527.
|Fri.’s sales 73,663
|Fri.’s open int 417,251,
|up 1,657
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.