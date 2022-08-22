CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 754 761½ 744½ 759¼ +6 Dec 771¼ 779 762½ 775¾ +4¾ Mar 788¾ 794¾ 779 791¼ +3¾ May 795 804 788¾ 799½ +2 Jul 797¾ 804 790¼ 798¾ +1 Sep 801¾ 807½ 794 803¼ +1¾ Dec 810 813 802¼ 809 +1¼ Est. sales 35,413. Fri.’s sales 73,815 Fri.’s open int 323,647, up 275 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 622¾ 629 618 622¼ —3¾ Dec 618¼ 625 614¼ 618½ —4¾ Mar 625¼ 632¼ 621¾ 625¾ —4¾ May 628¼ 634¼ 625 628¾ —4½ Jul 628 631½ 622½ 626¾ —4 Sep 594½ 600 591 596¼ —3 Dec 586¾ 592 583¼ 588½ —1¾ Mar 598¼ 598¾ 594½ 597 — ¾ May 601¾ 601¾ 601¾ 601¾ +¾ Dec 546¾ 546¾ 546¼ 546¼ —1¾ Dec 523 523 523 523 —1¼ Est. sales 109,383. Fri.’s sales 151,286 Fri.’s open int 1,311,447, up 1,482 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 422¾ 424 410 410¼ —8½ Dec 385½ 394½ 384 386 —1¼ Mar 397¾ 397¾ 393 393 +¾ Est. sales 143. Fri.’s sales 214 Fri.’s open int 3,144, up 240 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1484¼ 1506½ 1478 1503¾ +15 Nov 1398 1418¼ 1393 1409¾ +5¾ Jan 1405 1424½ 1399¾ 1416½ +5¾ Mar 1407¾ 1427¾ 1403½ 1420¼ +6¾ May 1406¼ 1430 1405½ 1424 +8¼ Jul 1408 1429 1405¼ 1423¼ +8½ Aug 1402¾ 1407 1398¾ 1406 +10½ Sep 1361¼ 1366¼ 1361¼ 1366 +9¼ Nov 1332¼ 1354¾ 1332¼ 1353¾ +12¾ Jan 1356¾ 1357¼ 1351½ 1357¼ +13 Nov 1271¼ 1271¼ 1271¼ 1271¼ +9¼ Est. sales 82,847. Fri.’s sales 92,310 Fri.’s open int 595,460, up 1,208 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 67.87 68.37 67.12 67.26 —.64 Oct 66.28 66.79 65.38 65.55 —.77 Dec 65.61 66.22 64.71 64.85 —.85 Jan 65.12 65.63 64.20 64.26 —.92 Mar 64.48 64.75 63.54 63.59 —.89 May 63.66 64.09 62.85 62.96 —.82 Jul 62.79 63.15 62.13 62.13 —.76 Aug 62.07 62.14 61.24 61.24 —.70 Sep 60.45 60.45 60.45 60.45 —.70 Oct 59.81 59.81 59.81 59.81 —.61 Dec 60.28 60.28 59.55 59.55 —.60 Jan 59.41 59.41 59.41 59.41 —.51 Dec 58.38 58.38 58.28 58.29 +.12 Est. sales 39,680. Fri.’s sales 92,367 Fri.’s open int 411,535, up 4,407 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 449.30 463.40 445.30 458.50 +9.80 Oct 408.00 420.70 405.30 417.20 +9.20 Dec 401.60 414.80 399.40 411.30 +9.00 Jan 397.40 409.90 395.70 407.10 +8.90 Mar 389.10 402.00 389.10 399.80 +8.50 May 385.00 397.50 385.00 395.90 +8.30 Jul 385.40 396.60 385.40 395.30 +8.10 Aug 384.30 384.30 384.30 384.30 +.20 Sep 385.00 385.00 385.00 385.00 +5.50 Oct 380.60 380.60 380.60 380.60 +7.50 Dec 370.00 381.80 370.00 381.00 +8.10 Jan 378.80 379.00 378.80 379.00 +7.80 Est. sales 39,527. Fri.’s sales 73,663 Fri.’s open int 417,251, up 1,657

