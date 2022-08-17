CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|785¼
|797
|766
|768
|—18
|Dec
|802¾
|813¾
|782½
|784½
|—18¼
|Mar
|817
|827½
|797½
|799¼
|—17½
|May
|826¾
|835½
|806¾
|812
|—13¾
|Jul
|825
|835
|807¼
|808½
|—16½
|Sep
|834
|834
|811¾
|812
|—16
|Dec
|837¼
|837¼
|815¾
|817
|—16¼
|Jul
|772¾
|772¾
|772¾
|772¾
|—15¼
|Est. sales 35,257.
|Tue.’s sales 61,264
|Tue.’s open int 313,237
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|611
|618½
|608
|613
|+2
|Dec
|610
|617
|606¾
|611
|+¾
|Mar
|617¾
|624½
|614¾
|618¾
|+¾
|May
|621½
|627¾
|619
|623¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|620
|626¾
|617¼
|620¾
|+½
|Sep
|591¼
|595
|589
|591¾
|+½
|Dec
|583¾
|587¼
|581¼
|582¼
|—1½
|Mar
|590
|594½
|589¾
|591
|—
|¼
|Jul
|591½
|591½
|591½
|591½
|—2¼
|Dec
|540
|540
|540
|540
|—
|¾
|Dec
|513
|513
|513
|513
|—3¼
|Est. sales 73,596.
|Tue.’s sales 205,509
|Tue.’s open int 1,316,462,
|up 1,496
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|445
|445
|433¼
|433¼
|—8½
|Dec
|409
|413½
|401½
|402¼
|—7
|Est. sales 47.
|Tue.’s sales 139
|Tue.’s open int 2,789,
|up 6
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1454¾
|1477
|1454
|1470
|+15¾
|Nov
|1382½
|1400
|1380½
|1389½
|+8½
|Jan
|1388¾
|1406½
|1387¼
|1396¼
|+8¼
|Mar
|1392¼
|1409¼
|1391½
|1399¼
|+8½
|May
|1397¼
|1412¼
|1395
|1402½
|+8½
|Jul
|1395¾
|1411½
|1394¾
|1402
|+8¼
|Aug
|1385¼
|1385¼
|1383¾
|1384
|+7
|Sep
|1344¼
|1345
|1339¾
|1345
|+5¼
|Nov
|1327
|1340
|1324¾
|1330
|+4½
|Jan
|1331½
|1331½
|1331½
|1331½
|+2¾
|Est. sales 56,104.
|Tue.’s sales 149,896
|Tue.’s open int 595,095,
|up 387
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|67.84
|68.61
|67.31
|67.96
|+.12
|Oct
|66.41
|67.22
|65.86
|66.52
|Dec
|65.93
|66.75
|65.37
|66.06
|Jan
|65.32
|66.24
|64.92
|65.53
|—.05
|Mar
|64.81
|65.49
|64.23
|64.84
|—.03
|May
|63.84
|64.76
|63.56
|64.10
|—.05
|Jul
|63.13
|63.71
|62.67
|63.35
|+.05
|Aug
|62.68
|62.85
|61.84
|62.13
|—.21
|Sep
|61.00
|61.01
|60.85
|61.01
|—.51
|Oct
|60.17
|60.25
|60.04
|60.04
|—.74
|Dec
|60.56
|60.85
|59.85
|60.36
|—.18
|Est. sales 30,098.
|Tue.’s sales 101,905
|Tue.’s open int 401,326,
|up 2,592
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|437.80
|440.20
|434.10
|436.10
|+.20
|Oct
|401.60
|407.50
|401.60
|404.40
|+3.70
|Dec
|397.00
|402.90
|397.00
|399.60
|+3.50
|Jan
|393.50
|399.50
|393.50
|396.20
|+3.50
|Mar
|387.50
|392.90
|387.30
|389.90
|+3.70
|May
|385.10
|390.30
|384.80
|387.50
|+4.10
|Jul
|385.00
|389.30
|384.60
|387.20
|+3.90
|Aug
|382.80
|384.80
|382.80
|384.70
|+4.50
|Sep
|378.50
|382.30
|378.50
|380.60
|+4.80
|Oct
|373.80
|374.70
|373.80
|374.50
|+4.70
|Dec
|373.50
|376.30
|373.50
|374.00
|+4.20
|Jan
|373.20
|373.20
|373.20
|373.20
|+4.20
|Est. sales 41,150.
|Tue.’s sales 111,345
|Tue.’s open int 414,099
