CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 785¼ 797 766 768 —18 Dec 802¾ 813¾ 782½ 784½ —18¼ Mar 817 827½ 797½ 799¼ —17½ May 826¾ 835½ 806¾ 812 —13¾ Jul 825 835 807¼ 808½ —16½ Sep 834 834 811¾ 812 —16 Dec 837¼ 837¼ 815¾ 817 —16¼ Jul 772¾ 772¾ 772¾ 772¾ —15¼ Est. sales 35,257. Tue.’s sales 61,264 Tue.’s open int 313,237 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 611 618½ 608 613 +2 Dec 610 617 606¾ 611 +¾ Mar 617¾ 624½ 614¾ 618¾ +¾ May 621½ 627¾ 619 623¾ +2¼ Jul 620 626¾ 617¼ 620¾ +½ Sep 591¼ 595 589 591¾ +½ Dec 583¾ 587¼ 581¼ 582¼ —1½ Mar 590 594½ 589¾ 591 — ¼ Jul 591½ 591½ 591½ 591½ —2¼ Dec 540 540 540 540 — ¾ Dec 513 513 513 513 —3¼ Est. sales 73,596. Tue.’s sales 205,509 Tue.’s open int 1,316,462, up 1,496 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 445 445 433¼ 433¼ —8½ Dec 409 413½ 401½ 402¼ —7 Est. sales 47. Tue.’s sales 139 Tue.’s open int 2,789, up 6 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1454¾ 1477 1454 1470 +15¾ Nov 1382½ 1400 1380½ 1389½ +8½ Jan 1388¾ 1406½ 1387¼ 1396¼ +8¼ Mar 1392¼ 1409¼ 1391½ 1399¼ +8½ May 1397¼ 1412¼ 1395 1402½ +8½ Jul 1395¾ 1411½ 1394¾ 1402 +8¼ Aug 1385¼ 1385¼ 1383¾ 1384 +7 Sep 1344¼ 1345 1339¾ 1345 +5¼ Nov 1327 1340 1324¾ 1330 +4½ Jan 1331½ 1331½ 1331½ 1331½ +2¾ Est. sales 56,104. Tue.’s sales 149,896 Tue.’s open int 595,095, up 387 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 67.84 68.61 67.31 67.96 +.12 Oct 66.41 67.22 65.86 66.52 Dec 65.93 66.75 65.37 66.06 Jan 65.32 66.24 64.92 65.53 —.05 Mar 64.81 65.49 64.23 64.84 —.03 May 63.84 64.76 63.56 64.10 —.05 Jul 63.13 63.71 62.67 63.35 +.05 Aug 62.68 62.85 61.84 62.13 —.21 Sep 61.00 61.01 60.85 61.01 —.51 Oct 60.17 60.25 60.04 60.04 —.74 Dec 60.56 60.85 59.85 60.36 —.18 Est. sales 30,098. Tue.’s sales 101,905 Tue.’s open int 401,326, up 2,592 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 437.80 440.20 434.10 436.10 +.20 Oct 401.60 407.50 401.60 404.40 +3.70 Dec 397.00 402.90 397.00 399.60 +3.50 Jan 393.50 399.50 393.50 396.20 +3.50 Mar 387.50 392.90 387.30 389.90 +3.70 May 385.10 390.30 384.80 387.50 +4.10 Jul 385.00 389.30 384.60 387.20 +3.90 Aug 382.80 384.80 382.80 384.70 +4.50 Sep 378.50 382.30 378.50 380.60 +4.80 Oct 373.80 374.70 373.80 374.50 +4.70 Dec 373.50 376.30 373.50 374.00 +4.20 Jan 373.20 373.20 373.20 373.20 +4.20 Est. sales 41,150. Tue.’s sales 111,345 Tue.’s open int 414,099

