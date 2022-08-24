RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

August 24, 2022, 6:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 15165.15 + .13 – 2.08 – 11.32

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2123.67 – .43 – 1.74 – 13.51

Emerging Markets 344.97 + .02 – 2.30 – 20.37

Equity Income Fund 16900.90 + .07 – 2.40 – 5.24

GNMA 717.98 – .54 – 1.46 – 7.70

General Municipal Debt 1388.08 – .31 – .95 – 9.74

Gold Fund 292.55 + 1.21 + .16 – 20.87

High Current Yield 2374.26 – .11 – 1.67 – 8.91

High Yield Municipal 666.06 – .40 – .98 – 10.64

International Fund 2054.56 + .50 – 2.74 – 18.55

Science and Technology Fund 4229.92 + .43 – 3.77 – 26.08

Short Investment Grade 375.80 – .07 – .19 – 3.59

Short Municipal 188.87 – .05 – .22 – 2.21

US Government 656.34 – .32 – 1.07 – 9.61

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

There's a connection between remote work and DEIA, OPM's Harris says

AFGE takes legal action, claiming HUD preemptively denied remote work applications

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

DHS eyes plan to use self-assessments to evaluate contractor cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up