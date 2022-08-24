Balanced Fund 15165.15 + .13 – 2.08 – 11.32 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2123.67 – .43 – 1.74 – 13.51 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15165.15 + .13 – 2.08 – 11.32

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2123.67 – .43 – 1.74 – 13.51

Emerging Markets 344.97 + .02 – 2.30 – 20.37

Equity Income Fund 16900.90 + .07 – 2.40 – 5.24

GNMA 717.98 – .54 – 1.46 – 7.70

General Municipal Debt 1388.08 – .31 – .95 – 9.74

Gold Fund 292.55 + 1.21 + .16 – 20.87

High Current Yield 2374.26 – .11 – 1.67 – 8.91

High Yield Municipal 666.06 – .40 – .98 – 10.64

International Fund 2054.56 + .50 – 2.74 – 18.55

Science and Technology Fund 4229.92 + .43 – 3.77 – 26.08

Short Investment Grade 375.80 – .07 – .19 – 3.59

Short Municipal 188.87 – .05 – .22 – 2.21

US Government 656.34 – .32 – 1.07 – 9.61

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.