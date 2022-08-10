Balanced Fund 15408.10 + 1.29 + .82 – 9.90
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2172.57 + .11 – .62 – 11.52
Emerging Markets 350.10 + 1.00 + 1.61 – 19.18
Equity Income Fund 17007.08 + 1.59 + 1.41 – 4.64
GNMA 731.99 + .26 – .15 – 5.90
General Municipal Debt 1411.77 + .11 – .26 – 8.20
Gold Fund 306.19 + .92 + 5.90 – 17.18
High Current Yield 2416.70 + .55 + .63 – 7.28
High Yield Municipal 677.07 + .13 – .22 – 9.16
International Fund 2123.53 + 1.99 + 1.54 – 15.82
Science and Technology Fund 4411.50 + 3.40 + 1.36 – 22.91
Short Investment Grade 376.31 + .09 – .07 – 3.46
Short Municipal 189.95 + .02 – .07 – 1.65
US Government 667.40 + .04 – .50 – 8.09
-0-
