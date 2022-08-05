Balanced Fund 15238.33 – .35 – .14 – 10.89
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2163.08 – 1.21 – .84 – 11.90
Emerging Markets 347.76 + .31 + .62 – 19.73
Equity Income Fund 16730.96 + .17 – .35 – 6.19
GNMA 728.35 – .92 – 1.15 – 6.37
General Municipal Debt 1410.82 – .37 – .09 – 8.26
Gold Fund 296.64 – .39 + .15 – 19.77
High Current Yield 2399.27 – .45 + .40 – 7.95
High Yield Municipal 676.57 – .35 + .09 – 9.23
International Fund 2090.23 – .73 – .66 – 17.14
Science and Technology Fund 4374.23 + .03 + 3.29 – 23.56
Short Investment Grade 375.80 – .35 – .44 – 3.59
Short Municipal 189.90 – .09 – .04 – 1.68
US Government 666.61 – .85 – .80 – 8.19
-0-
