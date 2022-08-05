Balanced Fund 15238.33 – .35 – .14 – 10.89 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2163.08 – 1.21 – .84 – 11.90 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15238.33 – .35 – .14 – 10.89

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2163.08 – 1.21 – .84 – 11.90

Emerging Markets 347.76 + .31 + .62 – 19.73

Equity Income Fund 16730.96 + .17 – .35 – 6.19

GNMA 728.35 – .92 – 1.15 – 6.37

General Municipal Debt 1410.82 – .37 – .09 – 8.26

Gold Fund 296.64 – .39 + .15 – 19.77

High Current Yield 2399.27 – .45 + .40 – 7.95

High Yield Municipal 676.57 – .35 + .09 – 9.23

International Fund 2090.23 – .73 – .66 – 17.14

Science and Technology Fund 4374.23 + .03 + 3.29 – 23.56

Short Investment Grade 375.80 – .35 – .44 – 3.59

Short Municipal 189.90 – .09 – .04 – 1.68

US Government 666.61 – .85 – .80 – 8.19

