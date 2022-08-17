Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Wheat for Sep. was off 22.75 cents at $7.6325 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 4 cents at $6.15 a bushel,…

Wheat for Sep. was off 22.75 cents at $7.6325 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 4 cents at $6.15 a bushel, Sep. oats was down 10 cents at $4.3175 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans gained 21 cents at $14.7525 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .45 cent at $1.4175 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.73 cents at $1.8325 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 1.48 cents at $.9815 a pound.

