WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
Home » Latest News » Grains lower, Livestock higher

Grains lower, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

August 3, 2022, 11:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 57.75 cents at $7.7175 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 6.25 cents at $5.89 a bushel; Sep. oats dropped 4 cents at $4.2525 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was off 21.50 cents at 15.5850 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 1.30 cents at $1.3792 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.22 cents at $1.7867 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose .63 cent at $1.2080 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Senate Dems introduce bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing

Lawmakers flag concerns with payment delays, cost overruns for Coast Guard’s new financial system

Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits

Senate appropriators propose to repeal Hyde, add tens of billions to Defense budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up