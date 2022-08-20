WAR IN UKRAINE: US buying Ukraine grain for hungry regions | US gives Ukraine military aid, drones | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens
Delaware bank executive dies after shooting

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 12:25 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Officials say a bank executive in Delaware has died after being hit by a stray bullet while driving. News outlets report that Carrie Mondell was shot on Tuesday, just before 5 p.m. in Wilmington. Mondell was hit by a stray bullet and crashed her car. Mondell, who was 37, was the vice president and director of operational risk management at WSFS Bank. The bank’s building is near where the shooting happened. A 22-year-old man was also shot. He suffered critical injuries. There has been no arrest in the case.

