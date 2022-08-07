AP Top Political News at 1:27 a.m. EDT

Dems’ climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle Biden tests negative for COVID, isolating until 2nd negative Alex Jones’…

Dems’ climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle

Biden tests negative for COVID, isolating until 2nd negative

Alex Jones’ $49.3M verdict and the future of misinformation

Sinema gives her nod, and influence, to Democrats’ big bill

Blinken: China should not hold global concerns ‘hostage’

A first: African American Marine promoted to 4-star general

EXPLAINER: On China, US and climate, action, not talk is key

Progressive and centrist Dems battle for Vermont House seat

Antitrust trial puts book publishing industry in the dock

GOP Rep who voted to impeach advances in Washington primary

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.