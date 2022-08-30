RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia to hold joint war games with China, others | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days'
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In new gun law, a quiet breakthrough for victims of abuse

Trump legal team advances broad view of presidential powers

US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones

Biden to deliver prime-time speech on ‘battle’ for democracy

Judge delays Gov. Kemp’s testimony in Georgia election probe

First lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID after rebound

Retiring AP reporter chronicles 4 decades covering Congress

Biden calls US vets before Afghan withdrawal anniversary

Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

DCSA opens ‘front door’ to next-gen background investigation system

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

Lawmakers seek OPM update on plans to expand infertility coverage for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up