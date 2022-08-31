RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war | UN: First grain shipment departs Ukraine for war-torn Yemen
AP Top Political News at 12:37 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 12:00 AM

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

Survey finds young people follow news, but without much joy

Biden blasts ‘MAGA Republicans,’ ‘sickening’ attacks on FBI

In new gun law, a quiet breakthrough for victims of abuse

Student loan relief limited for many by US drug war’s legacy

Former Westwood College students get federal debt canceled

UN experts warn of impact of abortion bans on US minorities

Army grounds fleet of Chinook helicopters after engine fires

Trump legal team advances broad view of presidential powers

House panel calls for cryptocurrency fraud oversight

